Bills ‘Obvious’ Destination for All-Pro Safety After Rival Steals Trade Candidate

The Buffalo Bills lost out on the chance for one safety before the trade deadline, but could be a strong fit for an All-Pro consolation prize.

The Bills had been seen as a trade fit for Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates, who headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade on Monday. The Bills are expected to be active before this week’s trade deadline, and could turn their sights instead to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Bills Could Still Make Big Move for Their Secondary

SI.com’s Donnie Druin named the Bills as one of the two most “obvious” fits for Baker, with the Detroit Lions being the other.

“The Bills are 6-1 pending their Monday Night Football matchup tonight and have reportedly scoured the safety market, missing the chance to land Jessie Bates this morning,” Druin wrote. “Next up would be Baker, and quite frankly this would be an ideal spot to send Arizona’s safety to. The team has five picks in the first four rounds, making negotiations flexible to make a deal happen.”

Druin noted that Buffalo’s defense has been “abysmal,” and the team’s decision to cut ties with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week leaves space for the team to add Baker.

Baker has been one of the league’s most steady defensive backs, making seven straight trips to the Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods since joining the league in 2017. He already has 62 total tackles and 3.5 sacks this season along with an interception, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed.

The Bills could be stung by seeing Bates go to the Jaguars, who are a strong contender in the AFC with a 6-2 record and a relatively easy schedule for the remainder of the season. The Bills, by contrast, have a difficult schedule remaining and could face a strong push from the Jaguars for the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and the bye week that comes with it.

Bills Expected to Be Active at Trade Deadline

Though the Bills may have lost out on one strong candidate in Bates, NFL insiders believe they will still look to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones predicted that general manager Brandon Beane would look to bolster the defense.

“The Bills are in the market, or at least dabbling in the market, for defensive help,” Jones wrote.

“I think, specifically, Buffalo would like to add to the defensive backfield. The Bills have made calls on safeties and cornerbacks,” Jones continued. “The Bills parted ways with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week, but they were already sniffing around before that transaction.”