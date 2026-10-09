Bills Predicted to Bench Struggling WR for Unproven Rookie

The Buffalo Bills could be making a change in their wide receiver depth chart.

The team has gotten some big plays out of veteran Joshua Palmer, but his overall production is low compared to the expectations he carried when first signing with the team last year. One team insider believes the Bills could send him to the bench soon, making room for an unproven but promising rookie to see his first NFL action.

Bills Could Bench Joshua Palmer

In an article outlining the roster steps the Bills should make before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, SI.com reporter Josh Green suggested the Bills could bench Palmer in favor of rookie Skyler Bell.

Green noted that Palmer has not been able to put up consistent numbers since signing with the team prior to the 2025 season, first struggling with injuries before failing to find a regular role this year.

“Simply put, considering Palmer has only ever produced one season of more than 584 receiving yards between either college or the NFL since he was a freshman at the University of Tennessee, the former Volunteer and Los Angeles Charger just doesn’t seem to be that much of a playmaker,” Green wrote.

Green suggested the Bills could be better served by playing Bell, who has been a healthy scratch through the first four games this season.

Green wrote that “the potential that Bell possesses seems to be too intriguing to pass up at this point given that Palmer has just three receptions on nine targets in 2026.”

Palmer could still have room to grow this season. Though he has just three receptions through four games this season, he has 80 total yards and touchdown catches of 43 and 34 yards.

Bills May Need Help at Wide Receiver

Regardless of what the Bills decide on Palmer, the rookie Bell could get a chance to play this week. Veteran DJ Moore missed practice on Thursday after re-aggravating a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriot, putting his status for this week’s game at risk.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had a bit of good news, reporting this week that Moore’s injury is not expected to keep him out for an extended time.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source. It is not considered ‘a long term issue as of right now,’ ” Schefter shared in a post on X.