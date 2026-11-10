Bills Get Hit With Reality Check Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills are riding high after a fantastic Week 9 victory on “Monday Night Football” against the Minnesota Vikings, but they now face the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The clock is ticking, and they must finalize trades by 4 p.m. ET, especially given the bold moves the Jacksonville Jaguars have recently made.

Jacksonville is Going All Out

The Jaguars have been making waves by acquiring key players. They kicked things off by sending a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jessie Bates III. To further bolster their defense, Jacksonville traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. It capped off this aggressive strategy by sending the Philadelphia Eagles a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick in return for defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

These bold decisions signal Jacksonville’s desire to win the AFC and aim for the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. The Jaguars are 6-2, while the Bills are 7-1. In light of this, the Bills need to step up their game to stay in the hunt.

While the Bills might not need to part with first-round picks, they could look to trade away some Day 2 selections or a few early Day 3 picks to bring in valuable veteran talent.

Players the Bills Should Go After

The Athletic’s Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia mentioned potential players the Bills should pursue to strengthen the team, starting with Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

“This is a home run fit,” Buscaglia wrote on Thursday. “The Bills need an upgrade at safety, and Hooker is an ideal target for Beane. At 28 and playing at an elite level, Hooker is signed through 2028 with no guaranteed money after this year and would add about $4.7 million to this year’s cap. Beane values term control. On the field, Hooker pairs well with Cole Bishop and can play nickel if needed. “A 2027 third-round pick seems right, and with the Bills potentially getting a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2027, it helps push them to offer it.”

If the Bills could land Hooker for a third-round pick and then add someone like Washington Commanders pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, who Buscaglia also mentioned as a player Buffalo should pursue.

“Chaisson isn’t quite the player Khalil Mack is, because Mack can still start if an injury forces him into duty with the Bills. However, Chaisson is an extremely intriguing third pass rusher who has applied a lot of pressure so far this season. He’s also on an expiring deal, and his rest-of-season cap hit in 2026 is a perfect fit for the Bills at just over $2 million. Chaisson is a natural fit at outside linebacker and has played pretty evenly on both sides. He would instantly improve their third outside linebacker spot and their overall depth there,” Buscaglia added.

It will be interesting to see what the Bills do at the trade deadline and what the roster will look like for a possible Super Bowl run.