Bills Trade Pitch Replaces Joshua Palmer With Projected $122 Million WR

The Buffalo Bills have a sudden need for a veteran wide receiver and one day left before the trade deadline, but that could be enough time to make a blockbuster move that would give a huge boost to quarterback Josh Allen and the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

The Bills announced on Monday that receiver Joshua Palmer was headed to injured reserve, keeping him out for at least the next month. While Palmer has brought spotty production this year, he is a proven deep threat and will be missed as he heads to the sidelines for four weeks or more.

Bills Could Target George Pickens

The Bills could have the chance to fill the void with a big trade. Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot suggested that Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens could be a target, noting that the Cowboys could be willing to make a deal after making no progress on a long-term deal.

“Pickens is on the franchise tag, and it’s hard to envision a long-term deal between the two sides happening,” Talbot wrote. “The Bills have some injury concerns at the position. Joshua Palmer went down with a hamstring injury against the Ravens, and his injury history should concern the Bills.”

Talbot noted that the Bills could promote from within, though their in-house options wouldn’t move the needle like Pickens.

“Rookie Skyler Bell and veteran Tyrell Shavers, who is in his 21-day practice window as he continues rehab back from a torn ACL last season, are options to fill in for Palmer,” Talbot added.

Others See Bills as Fit for George Pickens

Other NFL insiders believe the Bills would be the best trade destination for Pickens, who is projected by Spotrac to earn a four-year, $122 million contract on his next deal.

“Let’s say George Pickens is made available, there are quite a few teams who would pursue a trade for him,” the executive said. “My favorite potential destination is Buffalo. Pickens and Allen long-term would be one of the most dangerous quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league.”