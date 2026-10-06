Bills Face Strong Tyreek Hill Prediction as NFL Comeback Looms

The Buffalo Bills could have a chance to supercharge their passing game by adding a longtime rival.

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is nearing his NFL return after a long injury rehab, with one insider pegging the Bills as a top potential landing spot. The Bills have gotten some spotty production from their wide receiving corps so far, and Hill could be a proven target for quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills Could Swoop in to Snag Tyreek Hill

In an article breaking down the top three potential landing spots for Hill, SI.com writer Ethen Hutton suggested the Bills are near the top of the list. He suggested that the Chiefs — who are reeling from a pair of injuries to their wide receiving corps — might be the only team ahead of the Bills on Hill’s list.

While there may not be much competition for the Chiefs, the Bills could be waiting in the wings if the two sides can’t reach a deal, Hutton suggested.

“Aside from the Chiefs, I feel the Buffalo Bills have the best chance to land Hill, though I don’t expect him to land anywhere besides Kansas City at this point,” Hutton wrote. “The Bills fit Hill’s preference for cold-weather football, per his latest viral tweet, and present a favorable landing spot as a legitimate contender in the AFC. Buffalo’s top target DJ Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could elevate the Bills’ odds to add the five-time All-Pro.”

While the Chiefs are dealing with injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, the Bills have some dinged-up receivers of their own. DJ Moore was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots with a persistent shoulder issue, and Keon Coleman has been playing through an injury of his own.

Bills Have Other Areas of Focus

The Bills have already made some roster moves this season, though their focus appears to be on the back end of the defense. The team signed 25-year-old cornerback A.J. Woods to the practice squad on Tuesday, filling a spot that became vacant after the Arizona Cardinals poached offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

“Woods was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2024 by the Washington Commanders,” the team noted. “He was later released and signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad that season, becoming a Super Bowl champion at Super Bowl LIX.

The Bills added that Woods could bring some speed and versatility to the secondary.