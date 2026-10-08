Bills Urged to Avoid Rumored Trade for 9-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker

The Buffalo Bills may need to make some moves to shore up their struggling defense, but one team insider believes they should avoid a veteran linebacker with a hometown connection.

The Bills have struggled in the transition to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 base defense, especially the secondary. Reporter Nate Geary believes any coming moves should focus on the back end of the defense, even though the Bills have been connected to future Hall of Fame linebacker Khalil Mack.

Bills Urged to Leave Khalil Mack Alone

In response to a post naming the Bills as one of the teams that reached out to the Los Angeles Chargers regarding Mack, Geary warned against the move.

“I don’t see a route for him to be on the field in Buffalo,” Geary wrote. “Would have to cut Mike Danna (fine) but he’d be at best 4th in the pecking order.”

Geary added that Bills general manager Brandon Beane should instead focus on getting another cornerback.

Mack, a former University of Buffalo standout, is having a strong season with 14 total tackles and 3.0 sacks.

There are other analysts who see Mack as a fit for the Bills. SI.com writer Chris Roling suggested that the struggling Chargers should make calls on Mack, starting with the Bills.

“In the AFC, the Chargers could call up, say, the Buffalo Bills,” Roling wrote. “That’s a contender at 3-1 and first place in the AFC East surely more than happy to keep stacking advantages. Mack has quite a bit more to offer the Bills than say, Joey Bosa gave them last year.”

Bills Addressing the Secondary

The Bills have already made some moves to bolster their secondary. After the Arizona Cardinals poached offensive lineman Jedrick Wills from Buffalo’s practice squad, the team filled the open spot by signing cornerback A.J. Woods.

Woods has been searching for an NFL home since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent time with the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

As SI.com writer Mike Moraitis noted, Woods flashed some versatility in the preseason this year.

“Woods played in two preseason games with the Falcons this year and posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 52.7,” Moraitis wrote. “He gave up three receptions on three targets for 16 yards, good enough for a passer rating of 88.9. Woods played snaps at both slot cornerback and safety in those contests.”