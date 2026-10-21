Bills Urged to Take Drastic Action on C.J. Gardner-Johnson After Suspension

The Buffalo Bills are standing by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after the league announced his one-game suspension, but they’re still facing calls to take more drastic action.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after spitting on an opponent, and the league later announced a suspension for the team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Joe Brady said this week that the team had no plans to cut Gardner-Johnson, a decision that isn’t sitting well with some.

Bills Should Still Cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reporter Suggests

After the league announced its suspension and Brady stood by Gardner-Johnson, SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre called on the team to cut ties with the veteran safety.

“When he becomes eligible to return, however, Buffalo should not welcome him back,” Ventre wrote. “It’s time to deactivate his keycard at One Bills Drive. Simply put, his character issues and history of selfish behavior outweigh any potential he has on the field.”

Ventre added that Gardner already has a history of dicey incidents with the Bills.

“In training camp, he decided to live stream on social media from the locker room,” Ventre wrote. “Not only was it tasteless, it crosses a boundary. The locker room should be treated as a sacred place where privacy is respected.

“After the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots, he verbally took an unnecessary, classless shot at wide receiver Efton Chism, who caught a key touchdown.”

Ventre added that Gardner-Johnson already had another penalty before he was tossed from Sunday’s game, being called for an unnecessary roughness penalty. He was also fined for a hip-drop tackle in the team’s Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

Others joined in calling on the Bills to cut Gardner-Johnson in the immediate wake of his ejection on Sunday.

“Over the bye, I’d cut Gardner-Johnson,” reporter Sal Maiorana wrote in a post on X. “He’s awful, and you knew it was only a matter of time before he did something to hurt the team.”

Bills Adding More Help in the Secondary

While the Bills have no plans to cut Gardner-Johnson, they did kick off the bye week by making some other changes to the secondary. The team signed longtime veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, bringing him back to the practice squad with a likely return to the active roster once he is acclimated.

The Bills made room on the practice squad by parting ways with three-year veteran cornerback A.J. Woods, the team announced on Monday.