Bills Urged to Bench First-Round CB After Struggles Against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills could face a difficult decision on defense, with their secondary hit hard by injuries and poor play from a second-year starter.

Former first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston struggled in Sunday’s 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots, being targeted often by quarterback Drake Maye in his bounce-back game. Some team insiders have suggested that Hairston could be benched, which might require the Bills to find outside help.

Bills Face Difficult Decision Ahead on Maxwell Hairston

Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino suggested the Bills could take a hard look at Hairston’s starting role in the coming week. Hairston had to shoulder a bigger workload with No. 1 cornerback Christian Benford out with a foot injury.

“There needs to be some real hard Bernard and Hairston conversations next week,” Parrino wrote in a post on X.

Hairston was targeted regularly by Maye, who came into the game with one touchdown and six interceptions but had a turnaround game against the Bills. Maye completed 22-of-27 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, often finding Hairston in a soft zone near Patriots wide receivers.

Reporter Nate Geary of WGR 550 suggested that both Hairston and Benford are a rough fit for their new offensive coordinator’s scheme.

“Soft zone was not what I thought the Bills were signing up for with Leonhard,” Geary posted on X. “It’s painfully obvious Hairston and Benford aren’t man CBs though. I just didn’t imagine guys like 1 and 47 would regress as much as they have playing zone.”

Parrino added that Hairston appeared to be frustrated by the outcome of the game.

“Max Hairston just stormed out of the locker room and declined an interview postgame,” Parrino posted on X.