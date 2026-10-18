Bills Urged to Cut Ties With C.J. Gardner-Johnson Amid Potential Suspension

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an early exit from Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and some pundits believe it could be the end of his time with the team.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game late in the first half after video showed him spitting on a Raiders player. The veteran safety has a history of controversial actions both on and off the field, and some Bills insiders suggested the team cut ties with him.

Bills Should Release C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Analysts Suggest

Gardner-Johnson was assessed a 15-yard penalty and ejected from the game with less than two minutes remaining. The CBS broadcast suggested the NFL will review the play, with a suspension potentially coming for Gardner-Johnson.

Reporter Matt Bove noted that it was an especially bad look for Gardner-Johnson, especially since it was such a clear incident caught in full view from the broadcast.

“Caught in 4K. That’s a badddddddd look,” Bove wrote in a post on X. “I think there’s a very real chance that’s the last time we see him play for the Bills. It’s not like he’s been exceptional on the field.”

Democrat & Chronicle reporter Sal Maiorana added that Gardner-Johnson hasn’t added much for the Bills on the field, joining Bove in predicting the team could cut ties with him during the bye week.

“Over the bye, I’d cut Gardner-Johnson,” Maiorana wrote in a post on X. “He’s awful, and you knew it was only a matter of time before he did something to hurt the team.”

Gardner-Johnson has gotten in plenty of trouble in the past, with a history of personal fouls and other controversial plays. The Bills are the seventh team he has played on during his career, playing on a different team for each of the last five seasons.

“Seeing why CJGJ changes teams every year aren’t we,” noted reporter Jeremy White of WGR 550 in a post on X.

Bills head coach Joe Brady wasn’t happy with the team’s miscues, with four other penalties during the first half. He said the team was beating itself, leading to a 13-13 tie after the Raiders converted a field goal after Gardner-Johnson’s penalty.

“Right now we’re not disciplined, and we’re hurting ourselves,” Brady told the CBS broadcast.

Bills Turn to Damar Hamlin

The Bills inserted a familiar face after Gardner-Johnson’s ejection, turning to longtime veteran Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin had started the team’s previous game against the Los Angeles Rams and spent time at nickel cornerback, showing his versatility.