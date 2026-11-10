Bills to Avoid $67.5 Million Player in an Upcoming Matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ next two games are against two teams toward the bottom of the NFL standings: the New York Jets in Week 10 and the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Miami received critical news regarding that game.

According to The Ringers’ Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are placing starting quarterback Malik Willis on injured reserve.

“Willis has been battling a groin injury that impacted his mobility. An MRI showed it has now developed into a core muscle injury, which requires rest. Not season-ending, but he’ll miss at least four weeks,” Pelissero wrote Monday on X.

Willis has started eight games this season, recording 1,396 passing yards and six touchdowns to six interceptions, with a 1-7 record. Miami signed Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal this offseason.

The Dolphins are expected to start second-year quarterback Kyle McCord.

Who is Kyle McCord?

Many football fans likely remember McCord from his college football days at Ohio State. A four-star recruit out of high school in 2021, he played for the Buckeyes for three seasons. Although he started only one season, in 2023, he had to wait behind C.J. Stroud for two years. During his lone season as the starter, McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions, but he decided not to return for his final year.

Instead, McCord transferred to Syracuse to finish his college career in 2024, where he threw for an impressive 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his one season with the Orange. The Eagles drafted McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Green Bay Packers signed him to a contract this past offseason. However, they traded him to the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick in 2028 on August 30.

The Bills Added a New Player on Tuesday

While the Dolphins were placing players on IR, the Bills were making moves to update their roster, trading for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

The Bills sent a 2027 second-round pick for Hooker and received a 2027 fifth-rounder in return.

Hooker has been in the NFL for eight seasons, spending all of them with the Titans. He has appeared in 103 games, starting 74, and this season he has started seven games and recorded five interceptions.

The Bills needed to bolster their secondary, and Hooker was one of the best players available on the trade market. While it would have been ideal for the Bills to get help on the defensive line as well, there may not have been a suitable deal available.