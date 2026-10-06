Buffalo Bills HC Responds to CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Controversial Comments

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season, losing to the New England Patriots in Week 4 NFL action.

Buffalo’s defense was terrible in the loss, as the secondary was picked apart by Drake Maye, who was struggling tremendously this season.

After the loss, Bills safety CJ Gardner-Johnson called out a Patriots receiver, which many weren’t thrilled about.

Joe Brady Responds to CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Comments

After the Bills’ loss, Gardner-Johnson made a questionable comment.

The game-winning touchdown was caught by Efton Chism III, who isn’t the Patriots’ top option. It was surprising to see New England go to him at the end, and Gardner-Johnson made a questionable comment about Chism.

“We’re not going to get into any bulletin board material,” Gardner-Johnson said. “An elevated guy made a hell of a catch — probably won’t hear from him again. … A practice squad player made a hell of a play. That’s all I’m going to tell you. You do it again, and he probably won’t make it again.”

It certainly gave the Patriots bulletin board material, and Bills head coach Joe Brady was asked about it.

“Look, man, after the game, guys are going to say what they need to say,” Brady said. “Look, I want guys to be themselves. At the end of the day, we didn’t win the football game. I give them all the credit. (Chism) made a damn good play, man, a one-handed play, game on the line.”

Gardner-Johnson’s comment wasn’t necessary, but Brady didn’t seem to care too much about it. Instead, Brady and the Bills want to turn the focus to Week 5 and their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo Bills Struggle in Loss to Patriots

The Bills struggled on both offense and defense against the Patriots.

It was a frustrating performance from Buffalo, who had a chance to seemingly end the AFC East as they would be three games up through four weeks. Yet, they suffered a loss which was frustrating for the Bills.

“We just didn’t get in a rhythm today”. Brady said to the press postgame. “We had a couple drives, had some three and outs, and that can’t happen. Starting with the first drive of the game, and the sudden change, three and out after we get the turnover. We had opportunities to be able to sustain drives and some looks that we know are coming and we weren’t executing. We have to look and see why.”

The Bills will now go on the road to play the Rams. Buffalo is a 2.5-point underdog.