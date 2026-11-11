Bills’ Called Out After Paying ‘Hefty Price’ in $76 Million Trade

The Buffalo Bills were aggressive at the NFL trade deadline and pulled off one of the biggest moves of the day, giving up a 2027 2nd-round pick to acquire Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker and a 2027 5th-round pick.

ESPN’s Ben Solak and Seth Walder both thought it was too high a price to play for Hooker, who is playing on a 3-year, $40.5 million contract extension he signed before the 2025 season – a deal that will bring his career earnings to approximately $76 million.

Both Solak and Walder agreed on a C+ grade for the Bills for the trade, while giving the Titans an A-minus. Solak singled the Titans out as one of the NFL’s biggest winners at the trade deadline for getting a 2nd-round pick back for Hooker.

“The Titans are filling the coffers, and rightfully so,” Solak wrote on Wednesday. “After sending Simmons to the Bears for two first-round picks, general manager Mike Borgonzi kept the train rolling by sending Amani Hooker to the Bills for a second-round pick. The Titans now have four top-64 picks in the 2027 draft.”

Bleacher Report: Bills Paid ‘Hefty Price’ for Hooker

For all intents and purposes, Hooker was the Bills’ second choice after their attempts to trade for Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker were rebuffed.