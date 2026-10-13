Buffalo Bills Injury: What Happened to CJ Gardner-Johnson? Will he Return?

The Buffalo Bills are on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal Week 5 game on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo is coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots at home the week prior. The Bills entered the game as underdogs, but were confident going into the game.

Buffalo led 13-7 at the half.

Buffalo Bills Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson Suffers Injury

UPDATE: Gardner-Johnson returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Late in the third quarter on a Blake Corum run, CJ Gardner-Johnson went for the tackle and went down in pain.

Gardner-Johnson immediately tapped his knee as he signalled for trainers. After getting looked at, he was able to limp off the field on his own, but was getting checked out on the sidelines, according to Bills reporter Matt Parrino.

“Gardner-Johnson limps off after going down on the long Williams catch and run. Trainers looking at him on the sideline now,” Parrino wrote on X.

With it being in the fourth quarter, Gardner-Johnson’s status for the rest of the game is uncertain.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason. He’s the team’s starting safety along with Cole Bishop, and a veteran leader on and off the field.

Gardner-Johnson has recorded 24 tackles and an interception this season. He had 6 tackles in the Rams game before the injury.

Buffalo has rookie safety Jalen Kilgore active this week, so he could replace Gardner-Johnson or special teams ace Sam Franklin.

Buffalo Added Secondary Help Before Rams Game

The Bills did make a roster move to add some secondary help before the Rams game.

Buffalo announced they signed CB Anthony Kendall from the practice squad and released OLB Mike Danna as the corresponding move.

Kendall signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Bills on Aug. 12 but was part of the final roster cuts. He then signed with their practice squad, and is now on the active roster. He’s appeared in 16 NFL games, all in 2023 with the Titans.

Danna, meanwhile, signed with Buffalo this offseason, but failed to make an impact and was active for just 1 game.

The Bills also elevated DL Phidarian Mathis and WR Trent Sherfield Sr. from the practice squad before the game.