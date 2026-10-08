Buffalo Bills DC Shares Surprising Praise of Rookie Amid Hairston Struggles

The Buffalo Bills defense struggled a ton against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Buffalo suffered its first loss of the season, losing 29-26, as the Bills’ secondary was picked apart. Christian Benford didn’t play due to an injury, and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston struggled.

Ahead of the Bills’ Week 5 road game against the Los Angeles Rams, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard sent some surprising praise.

Buffalo Bills DC Praises Davison Igbinosun

After the Bills’ frustrating loss to the Patriots, Buffalo was urged to add a veteran cornerback.

If Benford can’t play against the Rams, it would put pressure on Hairston to perform, as well as 2026 second-round pick Davison Igbinosun. Yet, after the loss, Leonhard had plenty of praise for the rookie cornerback, which could lead to more playing time for him.

“He’s a fighter,” Leonhard said of Igbinosun. “He goes out there, and he competes. He’s going to lay it all out there on the line. That’s the biggest thing that I know that I’m getting from him is the physicality, the passion, the energy. He’s always going to put himself in a position to (challenge) receivers. As a defensive coordinator, when you know that you’ve got a corner on one side of the field that’s going to do that, it just helps me call the game.”

It is noticeable that Leonhard said on one side of the field. But it is high praise for Igbinosun, who should only get more snaps going forward.

Hairston Knows he Has to be Better

If Benford can’t play on Monday Night, Hairston will once again be forced to start.

Hairston was picked apart by the Patriots, and after the Patriots game, he made it clear he has to be better.

“I wanted to start this off by apologizing for walking out yesterday,” Hairston said. “Feeling very emotional, I let my emotions get the best of me and I didn’t want to say something I might have regretted. You live, and you learn. …

“Regardless of expectations being high or not, I have to be in control of my emotions within the game. It comes with learning, experiencing certain stuff. I have to be better in that aspect.”

The Bills will need Hairston to be much better if they are going to go on the road and beat the Rams.