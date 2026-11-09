Injury Update: Is DJ Moore Active for Bills’ MNF Showdown With Vikings?

The Buffalo Bills will face the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football,” and there was a scare over star wide receiver DJ Moore’s status.

ESPN’s “NFL Live” show on Monday evening reported that Moore is out for the game, but the network later corrected the error.

According to WGR 550’s Bills reporter Sal Capaccio, Moore is not inactive for the matchup against the Vikings, and ESPN miscommunicated.

“DJ Moore is not inactive tonight, according to people at ESPN I just spoke to. There was a miscommunication that was relayed,” Capaccio wrote on X.

Capaccio noted that ESPN had miscommunicated based on the last time the Bills played on “Monday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, a game Moore was inactive for.

“From what I understand, the ESPN miscommunication re: DJ Moore stemmed from the last MNF game the Bills played [at Rams] when he was inactive,” Capaccio added.

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski also reported that Moore is playing and that any report saying he is not is inaccurate.

“Any reports that DJ Moore is not playing tonight are incorrect, according to a league source,” Skurski wrote on X.

DJ Moore Has Dealt With Injuries This Season

Moore has battled injuries this season, so ESPN may have thought he was inactive. Moore has dealt with shoulder issues since Week 2.

The Bills lost Moore in the first half of their Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions because of a shoulder injury. However, he did not miss the Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he sustained another injury during the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

Moore left the game against New England in the first half and did not play in the Week 5 win over the Rams or the Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills had a bye in Week 7, which helped Moore prepare for Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In that game against the Ravens, Moore recorded four receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. In five games this season, Moore has recorded 260 yards and two scores.

Moore was limited throughout the week by his shoulder, but he didn’t miss any practices and didn’t enter the game with a questionable tag.

Bills Placed Josh Palmer on IR

The Bills ruled out a wide receiver for the matchup, with Josh Palmer dealing with hamstring issues, and placed him on injured reserve Monday.

The Bills have five players questionable for the matchup against the Vikings.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins [ribs], guard Alec Anderson [ankle], defensive back Jordan Hancock [hamstring], defensive lineman Greg Gaines [calf] and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers [knee].

The Bills and Vikings kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.