Ex-Bills 3,708-Yard WR Signs With Steelers Ahead of Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, but some former players are moving to new teams. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has found a new home.

Valdes-Scantling will return to the Steelers, as Pittsburgh announced Tuesday that it signed him to its practice squad.

The 32-year-old wide receiver has spent nine years in the NFL. He spent the first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, then two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and one season each with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Valdes-Scantling Played For the Bills in 2024

The Bills used Valdes-Scantling for six games in 2024, and he recorded two receptions for 26 yards.

Buffalo likely expected more production from Valdes-Scantling, but he couldn’t carry over his Chiefs performance. In 2022 and 2023, he caught 63 passes for 1,002 yards and three scores in 33 games, helping the Chiefs win two Super Bowls.

Valdes-Scantling has appeared in 119 games, recording 221 receptions for 3,708 yards and 21 scores. He was most recently on the Chargers, but Los Angeles released him before Week 6.

The Steelers know Valdes-Scantling well, as he played five games for them last season, catching 10 passes for 80 yards and one score. He also knows Aaron Rodgers well, as the two played together in Green Bay from 2018 to 2021.

Buffalo will not see the Steelers in the regular season, as the Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North this season when they return from their bye week on Nov. 1.