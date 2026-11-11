Ex-Bills HC Rex Ryan Arrested After Nashville Incident: Report

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has found himself in some trouble.

According to News Channel 5 Nashville, Ryan was arrested on Wednesday for a hit-and-run in which he struck two pedestrians with his truck.

“Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said former NFL coach Rex Ryan was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding warrants stemming from a hit-and-run in which he struck two pedestrians with his truck,” News Channel 5 Nashville’s Leilyn Torres wrote.

Nashville Police Department Issued a Statement

The Nashville Police Department released a statement Wednesday outlining details of the incident.

“The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue running over both victims’ feet and making contact with one of the individual’s legs,” the Metropolitan Nashville PD said, via the New York Post.

“The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going, but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way where they waved down the driver (Ryan). They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. They took pictures of the truck’s license plate (registered the Ryan) and the driver.”

Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. His bond was set at $6,000. He is due to appear in court on Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Ryan spent eight seasons as an NFL head coach, coaching the New York Jets for six years from 2009 to 2013, and then serving as the head coach of the Bills from 2015 to 2016. He finished his career with a 61-66 overall record and went 15-16 in his two seasons in Buffalo.

The Bills fired Ryan after Week 16 of the 2016 season, when they were 7-8.

The Bills Replaced Ryan With Sean McDermott

After Buffalo fired Ryan, the Bills hired a solid head coach in Sean McDermott. McDermott spent nine seasons as the Bills’ head coach, finishing with a 98-50 record and leading Buffalo to the playoffs in eight of those seasons.

The Bills parted ways with McDermott this past offseason after falling to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. McDermott’s only shortcoming as the Bills’ head coach was never reaching the Super Bowl, and that is one of the main reasons the Bills decided to go in a different direction this offseason.

Buffalo promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach, and he is off to a great start with a 7-1 record, recently securing a significant win over the Minnesota Vikings, who had only one loss heading into the game.

Brady and the Bills will look to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.