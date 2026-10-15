Bills QB Josh Allen’s Personal Admission on Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Caught on Camera

A new video has emerged of an adorable moment with Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and indirectly his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The footage shows Allen moments after the Bills’ thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen is shown searching for his wife in one of the SoFi Stadium suites after the Monday Night Football game. At least on the clip going viral on social media, Allen does not appear to connect with Steinfeld.

The good news is that Steinfeld was in attendance cheering on Allen and the Bills. Steinfeld went viral during the game as ESPN showed the actress enthusiastically cheering on her favorite quarterback.

“Is my wife in any of these suites somewhere?” Allen said in the video while scanning the stands. “Anyone know?”

Allen’s wife continues to be the quarterback’s No. 1 fan.

Here is a look at the heartfelt moment that went viral.



Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Went Viral During Bills’ Win vs. Rams

The quarterback’s life has changed since beginning his career in Buffalo. Allen is now a husband and father in addition to being a franchise quarterback.

During an October 2025, interview with ESPN, Allen discussed how his marriage with Steinfeld has provided a new perspective on both his life and career.

“Most fulfilling? My wife,” Allen explained, via People.com. “My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar, in her work, in her life as a person,”

“… (She is) everything I need in my life.”

Hailee Steinfeld’s New ‘Hexed’ Trailer Just Dropped for Animated Disney Film

It has been a big week for the couple. Steinfeld’s voice appeared in the new trailer for the Disney animated film “Hexed.”

The trailer dropped on the same day as Allen led the Bills to victory on Monday Night Football. Steinfeld is the voice for Billie Doe, the lead teenage witches in the movie.

“It feels amazing,” Steinfeld explained to E! News during an August 15, feature interview. “The fact that this is a mother-daughter story is so special and it’s touched me so deeply, this story and this character of Billie.

“… I’m just so excited for my baby girl to see this one day, and for the world to see this and embrace these characters and this story for everything that it is. It is pure magic.”

Hailee Steinfeld on Marriage With Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Focus on Being Truly Present With Each Other’

Back in February, Steinfeld wrote about how the couple remains intentional with their relationship despite complicated schedules. The actress answered a question about their relationship during a special mailbag post.

“I love this question,” Steinfeld detailed in a February 6, Beau Society newsletter. “There’s an easy answer in my brain. I don’t want it to seem cliché, but we focus on being truly present with each other.

“More specifically, we’re big on weekly date nights, and going no phones for an hour at the end of the day.”