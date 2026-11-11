Buffalo Bills $20M Fan-Favorite Handed Harsh Take on Future After Deadline

The Buffalo Bills could make a tough decision on a fan-favorite tight end after the NFL season.

Buffalo added Amani Hooker to bolster its secondary from the Tennessee Titans at the trade deadline. It was the only move the Bills made, but they could have to make some tough roster decisions this offseason, given that Hooker is under contract through 2028.

The Bills will go on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday.

Dawson Knox Handed Harsh Take on Buffalo Bills Future

The Bills selected Dawson Knox in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, and he’s become a fan favorite in Buffalo.

However, since Buffalo drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round, Knox isn’t having much of a role on offense. Jackson Hawes is a blocking tight end, while Keleki Latu is the fourth tight end on the roster and caught a TD pass on Monday Night.

With Latu being incorporated into the offense, the future of Knox in Buffalo is a major question. He restructured his contract, as he has two more years left on his three-year, $20 million deal.

Yet, Bills analyst Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com believes Knox needs to start earning his contract or could be cut this offseason.

“Dawson Knox is making far too much money to be such a non-factor,” Talbot wrote. “Buffalo’s No. 2 tight end whiffed on a block in the first half that led to a sack near the goal line. Josh Allen’s shin was down a split second before the ball popped out or else the Vikings would have taken over at the 1-yard line.

“In the second half, Allen threw a ball to Knox in the end zone on third-and-goal. The ball was put in the perfect spot, but Knox was unable to get his hands on it. It bounced off his shoulder for an incomplete pass, causing Buffalo to settle for a short field goal. Knox needs to start earning his worth.”

Knox isn’t needed in Buffalo’s offense, and the Bills could use that money elsewhere. Although Josh Allen is a friend of Knox and he is beloved in the locker room, that money could be used to bolster the roster at another position of need.

Buffalo Acquires Amani Hooker

The Bills acquired Hooker at the deadline to bolster their secondary.

Buffalo went out and acquired Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2027 second-round pick. Hooker is under contract for two more seasons, and Brandon Beane believes he’s a difference-maker.

“He’s very smart, football smart. So that will help speed up the curve. But he’s going to have a lot of catching up to do,” Beane said. “Joe (Brady) will probably get that question; will he play this week? Will he not? That would be one of those things we’ll just have to see how it goes, how quickly we get him in here and get him up to speed.”

With Buffalo at 7-1, the Bills can ease Hooker into the fold.