Is DJ Moore Playing Against Rams? Bills WR Gets Bad Sign Before MNF

The Buffalo Bills could be preparing to play without DJ Moore — or a fully healthy Moore, at least — for Monday Night Football.

Moore had been ailing in the days leading up to Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Bills may have telegraphed a bad sign for Moore heading into the game. The team has brought up some reinforcements, which could replace both Moore and another veteran receiver who had already been ruled out.

Bills Prepared to Play Without DJ Moore

The Bills announced on Monday afternoon that veteran receiver and special teams regular Trent Sherfield was elevated from the practice squad. Bills head coach Joe Brady had already said the rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell would be making his season debut, filling in for the injured Joshua Palmer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter seemed to suggest that the move for Sherfield could have Moore’s availability in mind.

“With WR D.J. Moore listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Rams, the Bills elevated WR Trent Sherfield from their practice squad,” Schefter shared in a post on X.

Reporter Mike Catalana added that it looked like Moore would likely be inactive for the game.

“Not looking good for DJ Moore to play,” Catalana shared in a post on X.

Joe Brady Hadn’t Ruled Out DJ Moore

Though Monday’s development may be a bad sign for Moore, Brady had previously shared hope that the veteran receiver might play. He told reporters that the wide receiver is tough, and would be on the field if he were at all able.

“DJ is a competitor, and you see the difference in us with DJ out on the football field, and I think that’s natural and that’s real,” Brady said about Moore. “He is always going to do literally everything he can to be out there, not just for himself but for his teammates.

“I think we owe it to him if he feels like, ‘Hey, I can go out there, and I can play at the level I can, and I can be there for my teammates,’ we’re gonna roll with that with him because he does make us better out there.”

Moore has been a strong performer for the Bills so far this season, making 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown — all despite leaving the team’s win over the Detroit Lions early with a shoulder injury. Moore has played hurt for the past two weeks, making 7 total receptions for 78 yards in those games.

Monday’s game carries added weight after the New England Patriots blew out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, moving to 3-2. If the Bills lose, they would fall to second place in the AFC East, as the Patriots hold the early tiebreaker.