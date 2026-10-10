Bills Get Disappointing Marvin Harrison Jr. News After No. 1 Contender Emerges

The Buffalo Bills have been trying to sort out what has felt like a perennially lackluster receiving corps ever since the departure of Stefon Diggs back in 2024.

From the disappointment of former 33rd overall pick Keon Coleman – who has in fairness shown more signs of life this season – to the now-crushed belief that Khalil Shakir could go on to become the team’s bona fide #1 recevier with 1,000+ yards per season, the Bills have desperately needed that guy to step up.

And so far, even offseason acquisition D.J. Moore, who was bought in to be said guy, has not managed to do so, with tight end Dalton Kincaid currently leading the team in receiving yards after four weeks.

Bills Listed as Early Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Destination

So it made sense that the Bills early on were regarded as potential candidates in the Marvin Harrison Jr. sweepstakes after it became clear that the Arizona Cardinals were willing to move off the former 4th overall pick in 2024.

Although his production during his time in Arizona has been limited, Harrison was maybe the most gifted wideout to enter the pros since Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. So when the ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning that Harrison was being dealt, there was excitement that he might be head coach Joe Brady’s guy.

“Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.” Schefter posted on X on Saturday morning. “The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

However, it appears that the team in pole position to trade – or indeed to be about to finalize a trade for Harrison – is the Houston Texans, also per Schefter. Although the NFL insider notes that this has not been confirmed at this time.

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this… https://t.co/qEGc9qsJDs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Houston Texans in Pole Position to Acquire Marvin Harrison Jr.

“One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet .” Schefter wrote in a separate post. “Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison,” Schefter continued before quoting the source, “I can’t confirm or deny at this time.”

Harrison’s price was a second round pick and more prior to the Cardinals now seemingly having accepted a deal, and it would have seemed little far-fetched for the Bills to have traded for a second rounder for the ageing more and the unpredictable Harrison in back-to-back drafts, even if they expect to have a low pick in 2027.

Going to Houston would also reunite the 24-year old with his college quarterback, C.J. Stroud

Nothing is confirmed, but at this point all signs point to the Texans – and it would be a real twist if it turned out to be a different team traded for the Ohio State alum.