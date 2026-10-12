Bills Cut Ties With Defensive End Hours Before Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills have made a couple of roster moves before the Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which include the decision to cut ties with defensive end Mike Danna.

Roster moves: – Signed CB Anthony Kendall from the practice squad – Released OLB Mike Danna – Elevated DL Phidarian Mathis and WR Trent Sherfield Sr. from the practice squad,” Buffalo Bills PR posted on X.

Danna, 28, was a former 2020 fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs who never appeared in a regular-season game for the Bills.

Bills Cut Ties With Mike Danna, Other News Surrounding Buffalo

In other news besides the decision to move on from Mike Danna, fourth-round pick Skyler Bell is set to make his NFL debut against the Rams with Joshua Palmer out.

“Skyler’s gonna be up,” head coach Joe Brady said. “He was good because he’s taking DJ’s plays in practice, you know, just as we kind of go through it, so I’ve been saying all along, it’s not like he hasn’t been getting work with Josh. An opportunity for him. He’s made the most of his opportunities … I got all the confidence in Skyler. Excited.”

And Bell is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

“We ready to go,” Bell said regarding getting ready to play in his first regular-season game. “I’m excited. I’m just ready to go. My first thing is I’m going to be super grateful. Take it all in and once that ball snaps, it’s ready to go. Time to roll.”

Key Player to Watch — Tight End Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid’s production took a major drop after a terrific start to the season, and Joe Brady knows it falls on him.

“I got to be better,” Brady said after Kincaid had just one catch last week. “There’s no reason Dalton Kincaid should have two targets, especially with the flow of the game and how that goes. I got to find a way to get the ball in his hands and do a better job of that.”

And according to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, that likely points to Kincaid having a big game against the Rams.

“That usually means a big game is coming. The Rams have been very good against tight ends so far this season, but Kincaid has to be involved. He had 130 and 95 yards in the first two games of the season, then just 45 yards since then.”

The Bills will definitely need a big game out of Danna, especially with Palmer out and DJ Moore not being 100% healthy.