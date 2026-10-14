$42M WR Was Interested in Signing With Buffalo Bills Before DJ Moore Trade

The Buffalo Bills could have had a different wide receiver.

Buffalo has been searching for a true No. 1 receiver for years, ever since the team traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

The Bills ended up acquiring DJ Moore this offseason, but there could have been a different receiver the team wanted.

Mike Evans Was Interested in Joining Buffalo Bills

The Bills were interested in adding a receiver this offseason, and the team ended up trading for DJ Moore.

However, one of the top free agents was Mike Evans, who, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, was very interested in signing with Buffalo.

“Mike Evans‘ dominant seven-catch, 113-yard performance Sunday in Seattle reminds us that San Francisco made perhaps the best move of any team in March,” Fowler wrote. “Despite an aggressive push from Tampa Bay to re-sign Evans, the future Hall of Famer was looking for two things this offseason: the best chance to win a Super Bowl, and to get targets. Evans, 33, knew his game had held up and he could remain a primary option in an offense. …

“The Buffalo Bills were high on Evans’ list, too, but they traded for DJ Moore before free agency (it’s worth noting that many teams believed Evans would return to Tampa Bay, and perhaps Buffalo was one). ”

Evans would have been a nice fit for the Bills, but Moore has also had a big impact on Buffalo’s offense before getting injured.

Whether or not Evans would have signed with the Bills or not is uncertain, which is likely why Buffalo pulled off the trade for Moore.

Moore Dealing With Shoulder Injury

The Bills picked up a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams without Moore.

Moore was inactive due to a shoulder injury, and the hope is that rest will make him healthier, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“More rest will help (Moore) with shoulder throughout the season,” Wolfe said on Monday night.

Whether or not Moore will be available on Sunday in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders is to be seen. Buffalo has its bye week the week after, so he could sit out to get even more rest.

Moore has recorded 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown this season.