Proposed Blockbuster Trade Has Bills Land $51 Million Super Bowl Champ Pro Bowl Star

The Buffalo Bills are hard at work trying to improve the team’s defense with a potential deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. Buffalo will have to quickly pivot from the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings to striking a potential trade before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Eastern deadline.

NFL rumors continue to link the Bills to possible trades to bolster the team’s defense. Meanwhile, things are going from bad to worse for the Philadelphia Eagles.

One Eagles defender is being named as the Bills’ top potential fit prior to the NFL trade deadline. Could the Bills make a blockbuster move for Eagles star linebacker Zach Baun?

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon outlined 10 potential NFL trade pitches for Buffalo to consider. Baun tops the list of possible deals for the Bills to make.

The proposed trade has the Bills parting ways with a 2027 second-round pick in exchange for Baun.

Let’s dive into the latest Bills trade rumors.

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Linked to NFL Trade Pitch for Eagles LB Zach Baun

Acquiring Baun would give the Bills a veteran defender who has championship experience as part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run during the 2024 season. Baun has also been named to back-to-back Pro Bowls.

The veteran linebacker is on three-year, $51 million contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season. Buffalo would need to get creative to fit Baun’s nearly $20 million combined cap hit over the next two seasons within the NFL’s salary cap constraints.

NFL Trade Rumors: The Eagles Are in the Midst of a 7-Game Losing Streak That Could Bode Well for the Bills

Gagnon makes the argument for the Bills to get aggressive and pry Baun away from the Eagles. Philadelphia is just 2-7 and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

The Eagles could be more willing than ever to cut ties with some of the team’s best defenders with many of the veterans remaining from the team’s Super Bowl run.

Philly has already dealt star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, prompting plenty of speculation that more moves are on the way.

“The 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has been on the field for more than 95 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps since the start of 2024,” Gagnon wrote in an October 30, story titled, “The Top 10 Realistic Trade Deadline Targets for the Buffalo Bills,”

“That year, Baun was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. This year, his PFF grade of 79.1 ranks fifth among qualified players at his position,” Gagnon continued.

“… Baun played under Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. As an incredibly productive, versatile defender who can play off-ball or rush the passer, he’d be the ultimate new chess piece for Leonhard without rendering any of the current starters useless.”

Bills Trade Rumors: Buffalo Is Looking for Help at Safety

Buffalo could also use some help in the secondary. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills have also kicked the tires on trading for a veteran safety.

“Jaguars swung big at safety (traded for Jessie Bates) but aren’t only ones in that market,” Fowler noted in a November 9, message on X. “Bills have scanned the safety pool of late.

“My sense is Budda Baker would welcome chance to play for contender if AZ entertains talks (big if). Tennessee has calls on Amani Hooker but wants to keep him.”