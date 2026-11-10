Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Loose Hours After Facing Bills

The Buffalo Bills saw the first game that Odell Beckham Jr. played for the Minnesota Vikings this season — which could also be the last.

The Vikings announced hours after their 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football that they terminated the contract of the veteran wide receiver. The move came after the Bills’ defense stifled Minnesota’s offense, holding them without a touchdown and dominating time of possession.

Vikings Immediately Cut Ties With Odell Beckham Jr.

The Vikings had announced on Sunday that they signed Beckham to their active roster from the practice squad. Reporter Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted that there had been rumors of the move.

“Word that the Vikings would sign Beckham to their 53-man roster surfaced on Sunday and the team announced the move on Monday afternoon,” Alper reported. “Beckham has been on the practice squad for the last couple of weeks and was elevated to the active roster once without appearing in a game.”

Beckham had appeared in one game for the New York Giants this season, making no receptions, before he was cut loose and ultimately signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Bills May Have Necessitated Move

The Bills may have played a role in Minnesota’s decision to cut ties with Beckham. Buffalo’s defense shut down the offense, holding backup quarterback Carson Wentz to 8-of-25 passing for 81 yards with two interceptions and one lost fumble on a backward pass to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings, who benched starter Kyler Murray as he was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, made a big move at the trade deadline to address their offense. They brought back veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, trading a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to add him.

The Vikings cut Beckham to create the roster spot needed for Cousins.

The Bills also made one big addition before the deadline, acquiring safety Armani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans. The Bills shipped a second-round pick, getting a fifth-rounder in return.