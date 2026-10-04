Popular Ex-Bills WR Makes Personal News Before Return With Patriots

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins is returning to Buffalo with a special honor.

The former target for Josh Allen and special teams ace will face the Bills on Sunday as the New England Patriots look to get their season back on track. It was a big week for Hollins, who also earned a top NFL honor just days before his return to Orchard Park.

Mack Hollins Honored for Charity Work Before Facing Bills

The Patriots announced this week that Hollins was named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP for his charitable efforts. As the team noted, Hollins hosted a carnival-style event in partnership with the Special Olympics that allowed more than 100 athletes to take part.

“Hollins engaged with the athletes throughout the inclusive event, which also featured food, a live DJ, face painting and a photo booth experience,” the team noted. “Fellow New England players Julian Ashby, Bryce Baringer, Efton Chism and Tommy DeVito were also on hand to help cheer on the athletes during the community celebration.”

Hollins said he was grateful to earn the honor, which comes with a $10,000 award that he can donate to the charity of his choosing.