Popular Ex-Bills WR Makes Personal News Before Return With Patriots

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins is returning to Buffalo with a special honor.
The former target for Josh Allen and special teams ace will face the Bills on Sunday as the New England Patriots look to get their season back on track. It was a big week for Hollins, who also earned a top NFL honor just days before his return to Orchard Park.
Mack Hollins Honored for Charity Work Before Facing Bills
The Patriots announced this week that Hollins was named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP for his charitable efforts. As the team noted, Hollins hosted a carnival-style event in partnership with the Special Olympics that allowed more than 100 athletes to take part.
“Hollins engaged with the athletes throughout the inclusive event, which also featured food, a live DJ, face painting and a photo booth experience,” the team noted. “Fellow New England players Julian Ashby, Bryce Baringer, Efton Chism and Tommy DeVito were also on hand to help cheer on the athletes during the community celebration.”
Hollins said he was grateful to earn the honor, which comes with a $10,000 award that he can donate to the charity of his choosing.
“It is such an honor to be named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP,” Hollins said. “I am grateful to have been able to experience it with the Special Olympics community and continue building a relationship that means so much to me. None of this would have been possible without the help of so many outstanding volunteers and passionate people.”
Hollins was a popular player during his lone season with the Bills, endearing fans with some of his quirky habits, including going barefoot during warmups.
Mack Hollins, Patriots Desperate to Get Back on Track
The Patriots have some urgency as they visit Buffalo, falling to a 1-2 hole after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Bills have a chance to seize a three-game divisional lead over the Patriots with a win.
Quarterback Drake Maye has been at the center of those struggles, throwing just one touchdown and six interceptions amid concerns about his ailing shoulder.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he believes Maye will get back on track, however.
“Listen, Drake’s a smart kid, extremely talented,” Allen said. “He’s going to figure it out. He’s got the work ethic. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s been able to do in his early career. But he’ll find a way out of it.”
Popular Ex-Bills WR Makes Personal News Before Return With Patriots