Will ESPN Fire Rex Ryan? Ex-Bills Coach Could Face Punishment After Charges

Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan could face punishment from his job at ESPN after being booked on charges of a hit-and-run in Nashville, Tennessee.

The former NFL coach turned himself in to authorities after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians in the city’s popular tourist area, The Associated Press reported.

“Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, according to court records,” the report noted. “All are misdemeanors.”

ESPN Could Issue Punishment to Rex Ryan

Ryan, who coached the Bills for two seasons before being fired at the conclusion of the 2016 season, has remained out of the NFL since his firing and now works as an analyst for ESPN.

The network issued a brief statement saying it was aware of the arrest but offering no further details.

“We are aware and are in touch with Rex,” the network said in a statement, via The Associated Press.

Ryan could face punishment from the network. As Mediaite noted, the network issued punishment to another, less high-profile analyst after facing charges.

“Ryan’s arrest was one several high-profile automotive incidents involving sports media pundits this year,” the report noted. “In June, ESPN analyst Matt Miller was involved in a serious accident that resulted in him losing an arm. He was later charged with a misdemeanor after additional evidence revealed he was driving on the wrong side of the road.”

The report added that CBS parted ways with on-air analyst Tony Romo after initially placing him on leave for an arrest for driving under the influence.

Rex Ryan Played Important Role in Bills History

Ryan was hired by the Bills after the abrupt departure of head coach Doug Marrone, who opted out of his contract following the 2014 season. Ryan was the first hire for new owners Terry and Kim Pegula, but failed to bring success as the Bills extended their playoff drought to 16 years during his two seasons.

Ryan was fired near the end of the 2016 season, leading to the hire of then-Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The Bills would break their playoff drought in McDermott’s first season at the helm in 2017, then grew into a perennial Super Bowl contender after drafting Josh Allen in 2018.