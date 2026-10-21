Second Bills Safety Receives NFL Suspension for Spitting

The Buffalo Bills are now down two safeties after a Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders — not to injuries but suspensions.

“Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr. was suspended one game today for unsportsmanlike conduct versus the Las Vegas Raiders,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning.

Franklin’s suspension came for spitting at an opponent — Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had already been suspended one game for spitting at Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

“Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr. has been suspended without pay for one game for spitting at an opponent during Sunday’s game against the Raiders,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

The Bills are on a bye week, so Franklin will miss his team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens and can return on Monday, November 2.

According to the NFL, Franklin spat at his opponent with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter, after the Raiders made a successful PAT.

Sam Franklin in First Season With Bills

Franklin is in his first season with the Bills after spending five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent 2025 on the Denver Broncos‘ practice squad.

“Another spitting penalty,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr. suspended one game.”

“CJ Gardner-Johnson’s leadership spreading throughout the Bills roster,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on X. “Sam Franklin Jr. has also been suspended for spitting at a Raiders player Sunday.”

“Bills safety/special teamer Sam Franklin has been suspended by the NFL for one game for an alleged spitting incident vs. Raiders,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on X. “I’m told Franklin vehemently denies this ever happening and will be appealing.”

CJGJ Suspension Creates Bad Headlines for Bills

Gardner-Johnson’s suspension was perhaps the buzziest NFL moment of Week 7 and overshadowed the Bills’ 2-0 West Coast road swing, with wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Raiders.

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being suspended one game after cameras captured him spitting at Raiders TE Brock Bowers,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“From the NFL: Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday. “During the second quarter, Gardner-Johnson spit at an opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’ Gardner-Johnson’s suspension begins on Monday, October 26. He will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Monday, November 2, following the team’s November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.”