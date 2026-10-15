Trade Pitch Sees Buffalo Bills Acquiring 8-Time Pro Bowl Safety to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills‘ defense has been an issue this season, and they could look to the trade market to fix it.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, mostly the secondary, as the Bills’ pass rush has been solid to begin the year. The Bills could look to add a cornerback, but they also could look to add a safety to add another valuable person to the back end.

Buffalo is coming off a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Rams. The Bills will now go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires Budda Baker

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Buffalo should look to bolster its defense. Bills analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided shared a trade idea that sees the team acquiring Budda Baker from the Arizona Cardinals.

Bills acquire:

Budda Baker

2027 seventh-round pick

Cardinals acquire:

2027 third-round pick

2027 sixth-round pick (Indianapolis)

The proposed deal would be a major trade as Buffalo would acquire an eight-time Pro Bowler in Baker to bolster the secondary.

Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and even at age 30, he’s still one of the best in the league. Buffalo has Cole Bishop and CJ Gardner-Johnson at safety, but Baker could add some more depth to the position and likely start opposite one of them.

The cost also isn’t crazy, as the Bills give up a third-round pick, while swapping a sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick. A late Day 2 pick isn’t that big of a deal, for a player of Baker’s caliber who could remake the Bills secondary.

Baker is also under contract for 2027, so Buffalo could have him for a year-and-a-half. This season, he’s recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception as he’s spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Cardinals.

Analyst Details Buffalo-Arizona Trade Pitch

Although cornerback is a bigger need for the Bills, adding to the secondary is key.

Rotman believes Baker would make sense for Buffalo who needs more playmakers in the secondary, which the safety is.

“The Bills need any help in the secondary that they can get,” Rotman wrote. “Sure, cornerback is probably the more pressing need, but if a player of Budda Baker’s caliber is available, can the Bills really be picky? Baker isn’t the star he once was, particularly in coverage, but he can generate pressure at a rate unlike few at his position. Baker ranks 12th of 96 safeties with a 75.5 pass rush grade, per PFF, and he has 2.5 sacks, already setting a new career-high. …

“He’s also a 30-year-old who is unlikely to be part of the next winning team in Arizona and is likely itching to play for a contender. The Bills are that. The Cardinals shouldn’t give him away, but if they can get a third and move up on Day 3, why not go for it? If you’re Buffalo, and you’re able to get 1.5 years of a good player at an area of need, why not go for it?”

Whether or not Arizona wants to trade Baker who is sitll under contract for another year is uncertain. But, perhaps if the Bills make the right offer, they can get it done.