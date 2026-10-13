Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Targets Super Bowl Champion CB

The Buffalo Bills might find the answers they’re looking for in the secondary through a trade — a potential move with a ticking clock as the NFL trade deadline looms on November 10.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed a trade that would send Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl champion Kelee Ringo to the Bills in exchange for a 2027 7th-round pick.

“After allowing an average of 280.4 passing yards per game and giving up 13 total passing touchdowns this season, the Buffalo Bills’ championship hopes may hinge on whether their bottom-five ranked pass and scoring defense can become more reliable,” Kay wrote on October 13. “This makes Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo an intriguing trade target for the club … adding a big, physical corner like Ringo would provide an upgrade on the outside, one capable of matching up with the hulking wideouts Buffalo figures to come up against often during a Super Bowl run.”

Eagles Added Elite Cornerback in Offseason Whatever chance Ringo had to start for the Eagles in 2026 vanished when Philadelphia signed free-agent cornerback and Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen to a 1-year, $12 million contract.

With NFL All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell on the other side, Ringo is now in a permanent reserve role after playing in all 17 games with 3 starts in 2025.

Kelee Ringo Out of Favor in Philadelphia.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman thought Ringo might still have value for the Eagles as a trade piece before the season started.

Ringo, a 2023 4th-round pick (No. 105 overall), has played in every regular-season game and playoff game for the Eagles over the last 3 seasons, including a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Berman included Ringo on his 53-man roster projections for 2026 — with an asterisk.

“Ringo earns a roster spot as a special teams contributor, although he’s also a trade candidate,” Berman wrote on July 31.

Pro Football Focus graded Ringo out at 55.3 overall in 2025 — putting him 88th out of 114 eligible players at his position. While that makes him 1 of the NFL’s worst corners on paper, teams still seem eager to add players from winning teams. Which means there might be a trade market for Ringo, who is in the final year of his 4-year, $4.66 million rookie contract.

The Bills might be the right fit.

Winning Part of Kelee Ringo’s Football DNA

Whatever teams Ringo has been a part of during his football career to this point all have one thing in common — they win championships.

Ringo won a state championship at Saguaro (Arizona) High School on the way to becoming the nation’s No. 1-rated cornerback recruit in 2020.

In college, Ringo won 2 College Football Playoff national championships at Georgia in 2021 and 2022, when he was an All-SEC pick and sealed the win over Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game with a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Over Ringo’s final 2 college seasons, the Bulldogs went 29-1.