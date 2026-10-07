Bills Trade Pitch Lands $48 Million NFC Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills desperately need help at cornerback, which might have to come through a trade — they just might want to be careful who they go after in all that desperation.

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker pitched a trade on Wednesday that would bring Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum to Buffalo.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 and could be headed toward a massive rebuild; they might want to get a jump start on it by shedding contracts. McCollum signed a 3-year, $48 million extension in 2025.

“McCollum enjoyed a tremendous start to the 2024 season, but since then, his production has certainly waned,” Locker wrote on October 7. “Over the first four games of 2026, McCollum sports just a 58.3 PFF coverage grade, although his passer rating against (80.4) and forced incompletion rate (13.3%) are both in at least the 60th percentile. In the first year of a three-year, $48 million extension, McCollum is another defender the Buccaneers could look to shed.”

McCollum ‘Biggest Weakness’ on Bucs’ Roster

McCollum has done nothing to justify his massive payday since signing that $48 million contract in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out cornerback as the “Biggest Weakness” for the Buccaneers in 2026.