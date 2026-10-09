Buffalo Bills Urged to Explore Trade for $205 Million Pass Rusher

The Buffalo Bills might just be one player away from becoming legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks that player could be Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, pitching a trade that would bring Mack to Buffalo in exchange for a conditional 2027 4th-round pick.

The Chargers are off to a surprise 0-4 start. Only one team in NFL history has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs — the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

“This isn’t the sort of situation Khalil Mack believed he was joining when he re-signed on a one-year, $18 million deal this offseason,” Knox wrote. “Mack has not been part of the disappointment in Los Angeles, as he’s off to a very strong start to the season. He’s already logged 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and eight quarterback pressures. The Chargers won’t be eager to move Mack as long as they believe they can rebound. If they believe their season is lost, however, they could save $8 million in cap space by moving him. They could also expect a strong return for the 35-year-old, who has the potential to push a playoff-caliber defense into championship territory.”

Mack Topped Most Free Agency Predictions

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle predicted the 33-year-old Mack would land a 1-year, $14 million contract — a number he easily exceeded.

Mack, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is a 9-time Pro Bowler and 5-time NFL All-Pro. He will also have approximately $205.5 million in career earnings after the 2026 season.

“Mack missed four games with an elbow injury and had to adjust to playing with a brace in the second half of the season,” Gayle wrote. “Still, Mack is the same tough, high-effort player he’s been his entire 12-year career, and when healthy, his pass rush production always has been among the best in football, even as he’s aged. If he still thinks he has enough in the tank, Mack should be able to sign a one-year flier with a contender for around $14 million.”

Decent Numbers Despite Injury Issues in 2025

Mack played for the Chargers in 2025 on a 1-year, $18 million contract and recorded 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 6 TFL in 12 games.

“Although the former Defensive Player of the Year is mulling retirement, Khalil Mack is still playing at a high level,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote in March. “An injury early in the 2025 season restricted his snap volume, but upon his return in Week 7, he produced an 84.9 PFF overall grade, seventh best among qualifying edge defenders. Should Mack decide to play another year in pursuit of a championship, he will have no shortage of suitors.”

Mack could one day head to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career ends, but maybe not on the 1st ballot. What holds him back is a stunning lack of postseason success.

In 12 seasons, Mack is 0-6 in the playoffs, and it’s hard to call someone one of the greatest defensive players of their generation if they’ve never won a single playoff game.