Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Re-Acquires Cornerback to Bolster Secondary

The Buffalo Bills could look to bring back a familiar face.

Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL. However, its defense has been an issue all season, especially at cornerback. The Bills are coming off a thrilling 37-34 road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo will go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Trade Pitch Has Buffalo Bills Acquiring Rasul Douglas

Buffalo’s secondary has struggled this season. So, the Bills should look to bolster the defense ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Ahead of the deadline, NFL analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided shared a trade pitch that sees the Bills acquiring Rasul Douglas from the Washington Commanders.

Bills acquire:

Rasul Douglas

Commanders acquire:

2027 sixth-round pick

The low-cost move could make sense for the Bills as adding a veteran cornerback is needed, with the struggles of Maxwell Hairston and rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Douglas spent a season-and-a-half with the Bills and was an impact cornerback for Buffalo. He could add some much-needed depth to the secondary, which has had undrafted free agents Kani Walker and Anthony Kendall active at times.

Douglas isn’t an elite shutdown cornerback, but he still is an effective option for Buffalo to shore up the secondary.

Meanwhile, all the Bills have to give up is a sixth-round pick, which isn’t a high price to pay. So, if Douglas struggles, it wouldn’t be a huge deal, as it’s more about adding more veteran depth to the cornerback room.

Analyst Explains Trade Pitch

Buffalo acquired Douglas before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, and he played well down the stretch.

Douglas did struggle in 2024, but Rotman believes re-acquiring him makes a lot of sense for the Bills.

“The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas at the 2023 trade deadline, and he wound up recording four interceptions in nine games down the stretch of that season,” Rotman wrote. “Now, he’s never recorded more than five interceptions in a single season, and wasn’t nearly as impactful with Buffalo in 2024, but why not explore a reunion?

He might be 31 years old, but he can still play. Quarterbacks have a 60.8 rating, having completed just 11 of 20 passes, when targeting Douglas, and his 66.5 PFF grade is good for 34th of 104 cornerbacks. He’s on a cheap one-year deal, so making him fit financially won’t be an issue, and given his expiring contract, the Washington Commanders presumably can’t expect anything more than a Day 3 selection for him. At this price, re-acquiring Douglas is a no-brainer for Buffalo, and with the Commanders sitting at 1-3-1, them trading him is very possible, if not likely.”

Douglas would fit in nicely with the Bills’ secondary, and a reunion does make sense, especially given the fact that the price isn’t expected to be too high.