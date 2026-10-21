Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire 3-Time Pro Bowl DT to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills could be a team to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, especially the secondary, and the Bills could look to acquire help before the deadline.

The Bills are on their bye week after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 33-30.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire DeForest Buckner

Buffalo did sign Tre’Davious White to their practice squad to add depth at cornerback, but the Bills could use more defensive help.

With that, Bills reporters Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com believe the team shoudl trade for DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

“I think DeForest Buckner is going to be available, and the thing with Buckner is that, to me, he would be Ed Oliver insurance,” Parrino said on Shout! Podcast. “What would a defensive line look like in the playoffs if Oliver’s healthy and you add DeForest Buckner? In the middle of that, you put Deone Walker, and on the ends of that, you put Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.”

Talbot echoed Parrino’s thoughts and felt like Buckner would be a dream to add to the defensive line.

“Buckner would be a dream if you are not adding someone on the back end of the defense, safety or linebacker,” Talbot added. “I know he’s 32 years old, but he’s a superstar-caliber player. He’s on an expiring contract, so I don’t think the cost would be crazy. Long story short, he’s still an impact player.

Buckner is a three-time Pro Bowler and would help bolster the defensive line. He’s in the final year of his two-year, $46 million deal with the Colts.

Buckner has recorded 26 tackles, 4 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery this season, showing he’s still an impact player.

Buffalo DC Believes Defense Trending in Right Direction

Although the Bills’ defense has been an issue this season, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard thinks it’s starting to come together.

Leonhard installed a new system, and he believes the secondary had their best game against the Raiders.

“Guys stepped up and made some big plays, won in some big one-on-one situations,” Leonhard said. … “I thought Damar did a great job of stepping in. Obviously Kilgore came in at the end, a number of guys had to step up. Dee [Alford] was severely limited going into the game at the nickel position and he ended up playing 40 some snaps for us and doing a good job making plays.”

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1 in Week 8 NFL action after their bye week.