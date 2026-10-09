Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Super Bowl Champion LB to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills are in their Super Bowl window and could get aggressive on the trade front to bolster their defense.

Buffalo’s defense struggled a ton against the New England Patriots, and there are some question marks in the secondary and at linebacker. So, the Bills could look to bolster their defense for a playoff push.

The Bills will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Zack Baun

Against the Patriots, Bills starting linebacker Terrel Bernard struggled a ton, and many wondered if Buffalo had to go out and acquire a linebacker.

Bills analyst Carl Jones urged the team to acquire Philadelphia Eagles standout linebacker Zack Baun.

“For me, I’ll go to the linebacker position if we want to shore that up,” Jones said on BKL Makes Me Wanna Shout podcast. “The Philadelphia Eagles just gave up. Obviously, kudos to Lane Johnson; a hell of a career at right tackle, he retired. Then, they trade Cam Jurgens for a second-round pick.

“Kick the tires on Zack Baun, a former All-Pro first-team, see what it would take to get him. Clearly, the Eagles are always progressive and thinking about the future. It doesn’t get much better than Zack Baun at the linebacker position. Holler at Howie Roseman.”

Baun would be a major addition to the Bills’ defense and be an impact starter. The 29-year-old is a tackling machine, as he recorded 123 tackles a year ago and 151 tackles the year prior. This season with the Eagles, Baun has recorded 25 tackles.

Baun can help man the middle of the field and also get after the quarterback on blitz plays. He’d also relieve Terrel Bernard, who has struggled.

Joe Brady Defends Terrel Bernard

Against the Patriots, Bernard had his struggles and was on the sidelines at times.

Buffalo went with Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr at linebacker in place of Bernard. Yet, ahead of the Rams game, head coach Joe Brady had plenty of praise for the linebacker.

“I really like how they’re playing. This scheme fits those guys so well. It frees up TB.. Dorian.. The way he plays the game is exactly what we’re looking for,” Brady said about his linebackers.

Although Brady is impressed with the linebacker unit, the Bills need more from them to bolster their defense. That is why the team could look at the trade market to find an impact starting linebacker.