Veteran Bills LB Turns Heads With Personal Announcement

Veteran Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard is adding to his team.

The wife of the team captain took to Instagram to share a picture from the hospital as their family expanded to four members. The happy news came just after the Bills lost their first game of the season, a divisional tilt against the New England Patriots.

Terrel Bernard’s Happy Announcement

Bernard’s wife, Tayler Bernard, posted a picture on Instagram showing the happy couple with their newborn son. The baby had a name that might be familiar to Bills fans.

“Family of 4 💙 we love you so much already Micah,” Tayler posted.

Several Bills players and spouses shared their love, including the wife of longtime Bills safety Micah Hyde.

“My heart!! Something about Micah’s, I tell ya🥹🤍,” wrote Amanda Hyde. “Congratulations, family! We’re so excited for you guys”

As People magazine noted in a profile on the spouses of Bills players, Terrel and Tayler Hyde were childhood sweethearts and recently welcomed another member of the family.

“Linebacker Terrel Bernard and Tayler Bernard got engaged in March 2024. Terrel and Tayler, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Baylor University, first met they were 13 years old, per her Instagram,” the report noted. “The pair have since welcomed their first child, daughter Jordy Rea Spain Bernard, who arrived on May 1, 2025.”

Bills Coming Off Tough Loss

Bernard’s happy news came after the team’s first loss of the season, a 29-26 defeat to the Patriots. The defense struggled, especially the secondary, as Drake Maye broke out of early season struggles and threw for three touchdowns.