Vikings Announce Move on Odell Beckham Jr. Hours Before Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills will face a longtime veteran wide receiver when they take the field against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The Vikings announced hours before the game that they were signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. to their active roster. The Vikings had added Beckham to the practice squad, but had yet to elevate him to the active roster for a game.

Odell Beckham Jr. Set to Face Bills

As reporter Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, there had been rumors over the weekend that the Vikings planned to sign Beckham to their active roster.

“Word that the Vikings would sign Beckham to their 53-man roster surfaced on Sunday and the team announced the move on Monday afternoon,” Alper reported. “Beckham has been on the practice squad for the last couple of weeks and was elevated to the active roster once without appearing in a game.”

Beckham appeared in three games for the New York Giants, but was released without making a catch, Alper noted.

“[Beckham] did not play in 2025, so he’ll be looking for his first regular season catch since he was with the Dolphins in Week 14 of the 2024 season,” Alper added.

Beckham was not among the inactives for Monday’s game, giving him a chance to continue his NFL comeback.

Bills Had Shot at Odell Beckham More Than a Decade Ago

The Bills famously had a chance to land Odell Beckham Jr., who came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2014. The Bills were desperate for help on offense going into that draft and moved up to the No. 4 overall pick, where they landed Sammy Watkins.

Though Watkins had flashes of strong play throughout his career, he also dealt with several injuries and stayed in Buffalo only three seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

The 2014 draft class was seen as one of the best wide receiver crops in years, and the Bills also lost out on a chance to land Mike Evans, who was taken later in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.