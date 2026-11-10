Vikings Aiming to Land $172 Million QB in Trade After Being Exposed By Bills

The Buffalo Bills clamped down on the Minnesota Vikings offense in Monday’s 23-6 win, a loss that appears to have sent the Vikings scrambling to the trade block for a new quarterback.

The Vikings had ruled out starter Kyler Murray prior to Monday’s game, leaving veteran Carson Wentz to face an improving Bills defense. The Bills stymied the former No. 2 pick all night, holding him to 8-of-25 passing for 81 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

The Vikings are reportedly seeking help in the form of a $172 million quarterback.

Bills May Have Pushed Minnesota’s Trade Market Plans

Though the Vikings got off to a 6-0 start, the team had deep issues on offense even before their two-game losing streak. They had been held without a touchdown in two previous games, then added a third against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

ESPN reported on Tuesday, just hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, that the Vikings were looking for a reunion with Kirk Cousins.

“The Minnesota Vikings have identified Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” the report noted.

“Cousins has started all nine of the Raiders‘ games this season with No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza as his backup. He has completed 64.1% of his pass attempts for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss to the Bills that the team would explore all positions, not ruling out a change at quarterback.

“We’ve had dialogue about a lot of different positions,” O’Connell said. “Tight turnaround, obviously, playing the Monday night game, and we’ll get right to work on any potential moves that can be there. But really just focused on the game tonight, which was not good enough in any way, shape or form.”

Bills Expected to Make Trade Moves

The Bills could have some trade work of their own, with reports that Brandon Beane was seeking to bring an upgrade to their secondary. Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noted on Monday night that Beane may have spilled some of the plans to the Monday Night Football broadcast crew.

“Nothing earth-shattering, but Troy Aikman said he talked with Brandon Beane pre-game and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills added a defender tomorrow,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “Joe Buck was quick to add that Budda Baker is a name being thrown around as potentially being moved.”