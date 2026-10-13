Buffalo Bills Waive Cornerback Just Day After Rams Win

The Buffalo Bills made a roster move after beating the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo picked up a thrilling 37-34 win over the Rams in overtime, which was a back-and-forth affair. With the victory, the Bills improved to 4-1 on the season.

The Bills will now go back on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Buffalo Bills Waive Anthony Kendall

The Bills signed Anthony Kendall to the 53-man roster and cut Mike Danna before Monday’s game.

The move came due to the fact Dee Alford was inactive due to an injury, and after the win, Buffalo has now waived Kendall, according to Ian Rapoport.

“The Bills are waiving defensive back Anthony Kendall, who was signed to the 53-man roster before the game last night. He started at nickel and played 30 solid snaps before being waived today. The plan is to sign back to the practice squad if he clears waivers,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Kendall signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Bills on Aug. 12 but was part of the final roster cuts. He then signed with their practice squad. He appeared in 16 games with the Titans in 2023.

Buffalo Beats Los Angeles in OT

The Bills picked up a thrilling overtime win over the Rams on Monday Night.

Buffalo had the ball to begin OT, but James Cook fumbled and it was recovered by the Rams. Los Angeles marched down the field, but Greg Rousseau blocked the field goal attempt to give Buffalo life.

Josh Allen then took over and ran the ball into field goal range, where Tyler Bass drilled the winner.

“It’s awesome. I mean, that’s who T-Bass is,” QB Josh Allen said. “We trust him implicitly. Yeah, go out there and drill a kick to win a game. It feels pretty good.”

The Bills didn’t run the clock out, which many thought was a bad decision, but Joe Brady had confidence in Bass to kick right away.

“The confidence I had in Bass is like, ‘Hey, look, 45-yard line, he’s going to make this kick,'” Brady said. “Does that make it the right decision? Not necessarily. You can’t judge the quality of a decision by the result, but through the conversations that we had both on the field, having a conversation with Josh and the coaching staff, we felt like that was the best thing for us to do and had confidence in him to go make it. And fortunately, he did.”

The Bills are 4-1 and atop the AFC East.