Buffalo Bills Take Close Look at Super Bowl Champion, 2 Others During Bye Week

The Buffalo Bills are looking at ways to improve their defense during their bye week.

Buffalo entered their bye week with a record of 5-1 and is atop the AFC East. The Bills were coming off a thrilling 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens after their bye week.

Buffalo Bills Host 3 Pass Rushers for Visit

With the Bills on their bye week, Buffalo is looking at ways to improve their roster.

The Bills’ defense has been an issue this season, and they are looking at ways to improve. According to the league’s transactions log, Buffalo worked out three pass rushers, including a Super Bowl champion.

“The Bills hosted three edge rushers on a tryout Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction log: Jose Ramirez, Cam Sample, Jamie Sheriff,” Buscgalia wrote on X.

Ramirez is 27 years old and began his college career at Arizona before transferring to Riverside City and ending at Eastern Michigan. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ramirez spent two years in Tampa Bay before being waived and ultimately signing in the CFL. After a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, he spent the offseason wth the New England Patriots and was on the practice squad before being released on Oct. 13. He appeared in 2 games this season with the Patriots.

Sample, meanwhile, has been in the NFL since 2021. He was selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was with Cincinnati until this offseason, when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. After failing to make the roster, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but was released shortly thereafter.

The final player the Bills worked out is Sheriff, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last year. After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he signed with Seattle but was released and then spent time with Carolina. He spent the last two years with Seattle’s practice squad. He began this year on the Rams‘ practice squad before being released.

Buffalo’s Defense is Still an Issue

The Bills’ defense has still struggled, but defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard likes where they are trending.

Leonhard felt like players stepped up against the Raiders

“Guys stepped up and made some big plays, won in some big one-on-one situations,” Leonhard said.

One player that did step up is rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun who will get more playing time.

“I think what he’s done the last couple weeks, he’s definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position. I know what I’m getting, play in and play out,” Leonhard said.

The Bills will host the Ravens in Week 8.