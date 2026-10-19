Panthers Pass-Catcher Praised After Brilliant Performance vs Eagles

The Carolina Panthers offense showed no signs of slowing down after their impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Right now, the Carolina Panthers are looking very formidable in the NFC with their offensive firepower. Among those who had a great game was Jalen Coker, who made a return from injury.

Jalen Coker was all over the field during the game.

“There’s a running joke in the Panthers locker room, from coaches, teammates, personnel, and anyone who walks by, that Jalen Coker can do anything,” Kassidy Hill wrote in a Carolina Panthers article. “On Sunday, in the Panthers’ 25-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina discovered something else their gem of a receiver could be good at: lining up in the backfield as a decoy, leaking out like a running back, and getting wide-open for a huge 32-yard gain that helped open things up for the Panthers en route to a win.”

Jalen Coker Excelling in a Multitude of Ways

Jalen Coker had not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring. He entered the game and showed no signs of rust. Coker caught 6 passes on 13 targets for 97 yards.

Why does this matter?

Coker performing like this opens up the offense even more especially with Tetairoa McMillan on the other side who also had himself a game. McMillan caught six passes for 86 yards.

“I felt good,” Coker said. “Not my cleanest game. Definitely want a couple back. Dropped a ball. I had one on the sideline that I usually get both feet down, so I mean it wasn’t my cleanest game, but yeah, it’s good to be back.”

“It’s good. I think anywhere I am on the field, it is what it is. My job is to get open and catch the ball, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Bryce Young Looking Better Than Most of the League

Bryce Young finished Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles completing 20 of 39 passes for 281 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions, with a passer rating of 91.9.

We can’t say enough about how good Bryce Young looks on a contract year. He has immensely improved.

“Great job from the O-line, just sensing the pressure, then doing a great job picking it up,” bragged Young in the Carolina Panthers article. “And then just trusting my guy, being able to hang in, buy a little bit more time, knowing he’s going to win.

“Credit goes to Jalen for just being a guy that versatile, that you can go out and he can be in the backfield and be able to run a route out of there. We move him around, and he does so much for us. He did a great job of doing that in a really big moment, so that’s just, again, there’s no surprise there; that’s the type of player he is.”