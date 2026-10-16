Panthers React to Jalen Hurts News, Talks How They Will Adjust

The Carolina Panthers might have caught a break when the Philadelphia Eagles announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts has a blood clot.

The blood clot will keep Hurts sidelined indefinitely. The Carolina Panthers players reacted in different ways to the news.

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said he didn’t find out until about halfway through practice (which started about 45 minutes after the news broke), and admitted he’s about to do a lot more research on McKee,” Darin Gantt wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

“Obviously you’re going into the week, you got to play that offense, you know it’s a two-phase offense, right, with the run game and the pass game?” Brown said in the Panthers article. “So, until you get to Sunday, you can’t, you can’t decide that, right? Like you don’t know what the backup quarterbacks got.

“So, I’ve got to go back and watch tape on him, but I’m not real familiar with him, so I mean I’m going to go back and watch tape and see what he does.”

“He throws the ball really well,” Phillips said of backup quarterback Tanner McKee. “Good pocket presence. So he’s definitely a good quarterback, no slouch at all.

“I mean, we prepare the same way. It doesn’t really matter who they have. We’ve got to execute the way we need to, obviously. You know it changes what they might do, which then changes a little bit what we might do, but it’s not like it’s a different mentality. Prepare for everything the same way.”

Easier Task for Carolina Defensively

With the way this Carolina secondary has looked, they should be leaping for joy from a football perspective. The Carolina Panthers rank 22nd in passing yards allowed. Losing Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn to injury has not done this team any favors.

“Losing both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson looks like a huge problem,” Preston Palm wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “Akayleb Evans was targeted 15 times and surrendered 12 catches for over 200 yards and 1 touchdown. That can’t happen again if Carolina wants to keep winning. As for Will Lee III, he wasn’t a detriment to the team like Evans was, but he wasn’t spectacular either.”

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

“The Panthers are going to be without cornerback Jaycee Horn for a period of time, head coach Dave Canales said on Monday, though he didn’t have a specific timeline,” Darin Gantt wrote.

Bryce Young Looking Special

Bryce Young is playing better than a lot of quarterbacks this year.

So far, Young has thrown for 1,268 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 INTS, and has a 74.8 QBR. Young, being on a prove-it year, is looking to prove he is worth the money.

Through the first half of the season, it looks like Carolina has found their quarterback of the future.