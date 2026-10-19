Celtics’ Paul George Reveals Long-Term Wish After Jaylen Brown Trade

Paul George has just completed his first season with the Boston Celtics. It seems he’s seen enough to know he wants to stay with the franchise long-term.

The veteran forward joined Joe Mazzulla’s rotation in the trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent conversation with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, George admitted he doesn’t see himself playing elsewhere in the NBA at this stage of his career.

“This locker room, the culture here, the front office, the city, the organization, the tradition, all of that is something that I’ve never been a part of,” George said. “Where everything is high quality. For me, it’s refreshing. Hopefully, I can remain healthy. I think I became a journeyman along the way [of my career]. At this point, I would love to be able to call Boston home.

George, 36, is viewed as an ideal second star next to Jayson Tatum. His defense, perimeter scoring, and willingness to slide into Mazzulla’s system should all benefit the franchise throughout the upcoming season.

However, there will be concerns regarding George’s recent injury issues and whether he can stay healthy for Boston. Especially as the team gets deeper into its campaign.

George Ready To Immerse Himself With The Celtics

Later in his conversation with Washburn, George explained why he’s so happy with the Celtics and how that’s led to him immersing himself in his new teammates.

“I’m fully immersing myself into this organization with the guys. I’ve been more than happy,” George explained. “I’m ecstatic with being here, being around these guys, like they brought something else out of me that to be quite frank has been buried, and that’s just a different passion. There’s a love again for this game, and I just think everything is kind of just aligning at the right time for me here.”

George has two years remaining on his four-year, $211.5 million deal, with the final season as a player option.

George Could Restructure Contract To Stay In Boston

If George is genuinely committed to remaining with the Celtics, and potentially finishing his career in Boston, he could restructure his contract at the end of the season. By opting out and signing a team-friendly deal that guarantees George additional years, both sides could benefit.

A short-term deal like a two-year, $80 million contract with a mutual option in year two could make sense for both George and Boston. He’d be losing roughly $16 million. However, in doing so, it would position the Celtics to add another difference-maker in free agency.

From the moment the Celtics acquired George, the fanbase began exploring ways to move him down the line. Taking a team-friendly deal is a surefire way to win over the fanbase. It would also give the Celtics the best chance to contend in the short term.

If George wants to compete for a championship, there’s a blueprint he can follow with the Celtics.