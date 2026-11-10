Bears Trade Pitch Lands Cowboys $6.5 Million Cornerback as Deadline Looms

With media reports stating that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is likely to continue dealing right up to the NFL trade deadline today at 4 p.m. EST, the Bears want cornerback help, and Dallas Cowboys reserve Shavon Revel Jr. has surfaced on the target list.

A new trade pitch aimed at the Bears and published Monday by Sports Illustrated, would land Revel as a much-needed depth piece for Chicago’s secondary.

With both of Chicago’s veteran starters struggling, the question is whether a Cowboys backup who has played sparingly this season can help, and what the Bears would have to pay for him.

“Chicago would love to add to their secondary with a corner,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. The Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Nov. 8 to reach 7-2, their best nine-game start since 2012.

Four days earlier, they made their big splash, sending 2027 and 2028 first-round picks plus a 2027 fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth. With the premium picks gone, Day 3 selections can still land veteran depth, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.’s Path to the NFL

A North Carolina native born April 8, 2001, Revel took the long road. He played two seasons at junior college Louisburg College, held an overnight job at Amazon and earned a scholarship to East Carolina after running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at an ECU camp, according to ESPN.

He entered 2024 projected as a first-round pick, but tore an ACL in practice after collecting two interceptions and eight tackles in three games. Dallas took him 76th overall in the third round, and signed him to a $6.5 million, four-year rookie contract.

Revel began his rookie season on the non-football injury list and finished with five starts in seven games. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound corner was graded 35.2 overall, last among 114 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus.

But the 25-year-old has shown an upward trend in limited usage this season. Opposing passers have posted an 88.8 rating when targeting Revel, down from 119.7 in 2025.

Nonetheless, he has started only two games and played about 30 percent of defensive snaps, according to Sports Illustrated, and after a peak of 67 percent in Week 3 he dropped to 12 percent, then became a healthy scratch against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 9 he was active but never took a defensive snap.

Why would Dallas move him? The Cowboys traded for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. on Oct. 1, sending the Pittsburgh Steelers a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder, and Revel’s snaps have dwindled since. A trade would turn a player outside the lineup into a draft pick.

Chicago Bears CB Need and Revel Jr. Trade Price

Jaylon Johnson, a 2023 Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection, posted the highest grade among cornerbacks, a 90.1 from PFF, that year. This season, quarterbacks throwing at him have posted a 113.1 passer rating, 82nd among 102 cornerbacks, and his 32.1 coverage grade trails all but one of the 75 corners with the most playing time. Tyrique Stevenson’s 140.9 rating allowed ranks fourth from the bottom of the NFL. Rookie Malik Muhammad has been the steadier option, though he is currently injured, according to Sports Illustrated.

Revel’s 88.8 mark sits below both starters’ numbers, and he is a 25-year-old on a rookie deal through 2028, $567,000 in 2026, $1.431 million in 2027 and $1.727 million in 2028. He would give Chicago rotation snaps without surrendering another premium pick.

What would it cost? The comparables run low. Seattle surrendered a 2027 sixth-rounder to land undrafted rookie cornerback Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers. The New York Jets paid a conditional 2028 seventh-rounder for Ja’Sir Taylor, a 2022 sixth-rounder, at the 2025 deadline. Moving up the ladder, Sports Illustrated priced Riq Woolen, a former Pro Bowler on an expiring deal, at a fourth- or fifth-round pick and Nahshon Wright at a seventh. A to Z Sports‘ trade simulator put Revel at a fourth or fifth.

Revel’s third-round pedigree and two cheap years of control place him above Smith and Taylor. His 35.2 grade and benching keep him below Woolen. The realistic price is a 2027 sixth-round pick, with a fifth-rounder, such as the 2028 pick from the Simmons trade, as the ceiling.