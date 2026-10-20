Bears Announce Concerning Kyle Monangai Injury News Before Patriots Game

The Bears welcomed quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams back from injury on Sunday as Chicago bounced back from a one-sided loss to Green Bay Packers in Week 5 to cruise past the Atlanta Falcons, 31-23.

Williams completed 30 of 36 pass attempts for 305 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, but the team managed just 98 rushing yards in total in the absence of second-year running back Kyle Monangai who has already rushed for at least 100 yards in two of his four games before missing both the Packers and Falcons games with a combination of injuries.

On Monday, just three days before the Bears’ Thursday Night Football clash with the New England Patriots, Chicago made an announcement with the latest news on Monangai’s status.

The Bears announced that Monangai did not practice Monday, leaving his availability in question for Thursday night’s game, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin.

Monangai has already missed two games with turf toe, and a third absence would thin Chicago’s backfield on a short week against a fellow 4-2 team.

The Bears held only a walk-through, so the team’s estimated injury report projected participation. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn and guard Jonah Jackson also sat out, according to Bears reporter Kevin Fishbain. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott were listed as full participants.

The son of Cameroonian immigrants, Monangai starred at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, where recruiters favored a bigger teammate over the 5-foot-9, 200-pound back.

“They all saw me, but nobody took a chance on me,” Monangai said, according to CBS Sports.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano did, and Monangai finished with 3,221 rushing yards, second most in program history, after leading the Big Ten with 1,262 yards in 2023. The Bears drafted him in the seventh round, No. 233 overall, in 2025, and he ran for 783 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, including a 176-yard game at Cincinnati, according to the team’s website. Now in his second NFL season, he is listed at 5-foot-8 and 207 pounds.

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 7 • Monday Report • Bears vs. New England Patriots • Walk-through Pos Player Injury DID NOT PRACTICE — Mon LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring OL Jonah Jackson Hip / Quadriceps RB Kyle Monangai Thumb / Toe LB Jack Sanborn Concussion FULL — Mon LB Keyshaun Elliott Quadriceps DB Tyrique Stevenson Hip * Monday walk-through — participation is estimated. Tue/Wed designations and Game Status TBD. Source: Chicago Bears official injury report.

Kyle Monangai’s Injury Timeline

Monangai last played in Week 4, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against the New York Jets. Through those four games, he totaled 60 carries for 324 yards and three scores, a 5.4-yard average, and added five receptions for 39 yards, according to the team’s website.

Turf toe and a lesser thumb issue then kept him out of the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers and the Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ben Johnson called the injury week-to-week.

“As far as I know, he’s trending in the right direction,” Johnson said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Monangai has not practiced in two weeks, and a Week 8 return at the Seattle Seahawks is the more realistic target, according to Sports Illustrated, since Chicago plays on a short week. The Bears then rest 11 days before the Nov. 2 game at Seattle.

Chicago Bears Outlook vs. New England Patriots Without Kyle Monangai

Chicago’s ground game declined in his absence after ranking first in the league through the opening month. The Bears ran for 81 yards on 24 carries against Green Bay and 98 yards on 33 carries against Atlanta.

D’Andre Swift leads the backfield with Roschon Johnson in a complementary role. Quarterback Williams returned from a three-game absence with a hamstring injury as Chicago scored 31 points against Atlanta, according to Sports Illustrated.

Though both teams are 4-2, the Patriots are the hotter one coming into Thursday, winning three in a row. But they lost three starting offensive linemen in Week 6, and oddsmakers list Chicago as a 2.5-point home favorite.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field, and Tuesday and Wednesday practice reports will show whether Monangai takes part.