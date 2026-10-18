What Bears’ Case Keenum Decision Means for Caleb Williams vs. Falcons

The Chicago Bears look to recover from a 31-7 embarrassment against their arch-rival Green Bay Packers last week when they take on the 2-3 Falcons in Atlanta Sunday.

But one decision announced shortly before the game could indicate a turning point in the Bears season, for the better.

The Bears announced that veteran Case Keenum would be placed on the inactive list and designated as the emergency third quarterback Sunday, a decision that points to Caleb Williams getting the start in Atlanta.

Williams has not played since Sept. 20, and neither head coach Ben Johnson nor the team has formally announced a starter as of noon ET, leaving kickoff at 1 p.m. ET as the final confirmation.

Tyson Bagent is Williams’ active backup, with Keenum reserved for emergency duty, according to Chicago Tribune reporter Sean Hammond. Williams is not on the inactive list, which includes running back Kyle Monangai, as posted by the Chicago Bears’ official X account.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, as well as ESPN’s Adam Schefter all reported Saturday that Chicago planned to start Williams, according to NFL.com. Williams also took starter reps in practice, according to Associated Press reporter Charles Odum.

Williams strained his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20 and left the field on a cart. Chicago went 2-1 over the three games he missed.

“He looked good yesterday for one practice, but we’ve got to be able to stack a few back-to-back,” Johnson said Friday, as quoted by ChicagoBears.com. Johnson wanted consecutive full practices before committing to Williams, and Williams logged them through Friday.

CHICAGO BEARS — INACTIVES Week 6 • Bears @ Atlanta Falcons • FOX Player Position Case Keenum (Emergency 3rd QB) QB Kyle Monangai RB Tyrique Stevenson DB Keyshaun Elliott LB T.J. Edwards LB Jordan McFadden OL Jayden Loving DL 7 players inactive. October 18, 2026 • Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA • approx. 11:30 a.m. ET • FOX. Source: Chicago Bears official account.

Case Keenum’s 2026 Stats and Career With the Chicago Bears

Keenum has appeared in three games this season, completing 35 of 53 passes (66.0%) for 355 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, with an 89.7 passer rating, according to CBS Sports player profile and statistics.

He started the Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score. He relieved Bagent in the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers and finished with 108 yards, an interception and a lost fumble, according to CBS Sports.

Keenum, born Feb. 17, 1988, in Brownwood, Texas, set NCAA FBS career records at Houston with 19,217 passing yards and 1,546 completions, according to Underdog Dynasty profile of Keenum’s Houston career, then went undrafted in 2012 and signed with the Houston Texans.

His 14 NFL seasons include stops with the Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Washington, Browns, Bills and Bears. His 2017 season with Minnesota produced 3,547 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, according to NFL.com career statistics for Keenum, and included the 61-yard “Minneapolis Miracle” touchdown to Stefon Diggs that beat the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs.

Caleb Williams’ Return and Bears Outlook vs. Falcons

Williams’ return gives Johnson his regular starter for the first time since Week 2, after a 2-1 stretch with Keenum and Bagent.

Chicago still leans on its ground game, which leads the NFL at 173.2 yards per game, with D’Andre Swift posting 354 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Atlanta ranks second at 166.8 yards per game and has Michael Penix Jr. back from a rib injury.

“It probably is a little bit different intensity [in a game],” Johnson said, as quoted by ChicagoBears.com. Johnson was referring to the high speeds Williams reached in practice.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on FOX, with the Bears (3-2) favored by 1.5 points over the Falcons (2-3), according to the Associated Press. If Williams exits, Bagent steps in, and Keenum plays only if both quarterbacks are out.