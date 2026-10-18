Bears Sign Veteran CB Amid Tyrique Stevenson News for Week 6

The Chicago Bears have signed a familiar face to their active roster for Week 6’s game with the Atlanta Falcons amid injury troubles with Tyrique Stevenson.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Bears signed veteran cornerback Nick McCloud from their practice squad to their 53-man roster on Saturday, October 17, in a string of roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Falcons.

McCloud played 15 games and made four starts for the Bears in 2025, making him an ideal short-term depth option for Week 6 if Stevenson is unable to play. He has also been back in the mix on their practice squad since September 22.

How much McCloud plays could depend on the Bears’ other cornerbacks, though.

Tyrique Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Falcons in Week 6

Getty Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson won’t play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Stevenson will officially miss his first start of the 2026 regular season after the Bears ruled him out before kickoff when they announced their game-day inactives.

Stevenson is ailing from a hip injury that knocked him out of Week 5’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in the second half. While he managed to practice as a limited participant this week, he still carried a questionable designation into Sunday.

With Stevenson out, the Bears could turn to McCloud for rotational snaps against the Falcons — though it depends on how the rest of their cornerback plans shake out.

The Bears have leaned on Stevenson as one of their starting perimeter cornerbacks throughout the first five games, but their lineup is subject to change in Week 6 after star nickel defender Kyler Gordon returned from the PUP list this week.

Gordon, however, is likely to face a snap count after so much time away — which is where McCloud could factor into the rotation during Sunday’s game.

The Bears seem likely to move standout rookie Malik Muhammad — who has filled in at the nickel — to the perimeter as Stevenson’s replacement, but he could also slide back into the slot periodically as the Bears manage Gordon’s snaps.

For the snaps when Gordon is on the sideline, McCloud could get the nod to help out on the perimeter. He should also see action on special teams for Chicago.

Bears News: Ozzy Trapilo Cleared to Make 2026 Debut

Getty Bears left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will make his 2026 debut in Week 6.

The Bears featured few surprises in the rest of their inactives for Sunday’s game.

Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Keyshaun Elliott and running back Kyle Monangai were already ruled out in the team’s injury report. Veteran quarterback Case Keenum is also inactive as their emergency third quarterback with starter Caleb Williams set to make his return and Tyson Bagent capable of backing him up.

The others — Jordan McFadden and Jayden Loving — have been inactive for most of the season.

The notable change, though, is the status of left tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

After Ben Johnson hinted it might happen during the week, Trapilo is officially active for the first time since rupturing the patellar tendon in his left knee during last January’s wild-card win over the Packers. How much he will play is unclear.

The Bears might still start Theo Benedet at left tackle against the Falcons, but a rotation between him and Trapilo seems the likely plan to ease the latter back into action.