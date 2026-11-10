Controversial Proposed NFL Trade Has Bears Cut Ties With $60 Million QB for Contender

The Chicago Bears have a plethora of quarterbacks at a time when plenty of NFL teams are dealing with injuries and uncertainty at the position. With hours to go at the NFL trade deadline, the Bears face a potential dilemma.

Should the Bears help a contending rival, even if the move bolsters the team’s long-term future? The Minnesota Vikings are in desperate need of a quarterback, which was on full display during the team’s dud of a “Monday Night Football” performance.

Could the Vikings be interested in reuniting with veteran quarterback Case Keenum? Chicago already has insurance behind Caleb Williams thanks to Tyson Bagent.

The challenge is the Vikings are not only an NFC North foe, but also a potential postseason hindrance to the Bears reaching the Super Bowl. Given the Vikings’ quarterback woes, could the Bears pry a fifth-round pick away from Minnesota for Keenum?

This feels unlikely, but perhaps Chicago could land a sixth rounder with the potential for a seventh-round pick swap from Minnesota in exchange for Keenum.

Bears Rumors: NFL Trade Pitch Sends QB Case Keenum to the Vikings

The Vikings have some familiarity with Keenum thanks to his 2017 stint in Minnesota, but the team now has an entirely new coaching staff. Keenum is on a team-friendly two-year, $5.5 million contract slated to go through the 2027 season.

The veteran quarterback has earned more than $60 million during his 15 NFL seasons. Chicago could also be in the market to acquire more players, but the team already made a major move by acquiring Jeffery Simmons.

NFL Trade Rumors: QB Case Keenum Named Bears Most Likely Player to be Dealt at Deadline

ESPN’s Dan Graziano named Keenum as the Bears’ most likely trade candidate ahead of the deadline. The question is whether Chicago values a late-round draft pick enough to help a rival address their glaring need.

The answer is likely no, but Bears fans will have their answer by 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10.

“This is another team that I don’t think would be moving players,” Graziano noted in a November 4, article titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“But teams always need QB help, and Keenum showed a little something earlier this season in relief of Caleb Williams. For the right offer, who knows?”

Vikings Rumors: Minnesota Expected to Land New Quarterback on NFL Trade Deadline

The Vikings are expected to trade for a veteran quarterback, but it remains to be seen if the Bears will be willing to assist a division rival. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that there is a growing buzz that the Vikings will acquire a signal-caller.

“The belief around the NFL is the Vikings will attempt to trade for a QB today as another option to have for this season before the 4 pm ET deadline,” Schultz noted in a November 10, message on X.

“’They won’t sit still,’ a source said. ‘They can’t.’”