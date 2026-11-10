Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Claim About 2026 Cincinnati Team

The Cincinnati Bengals have had some great teams with Ja’Marr Chase at wide receiver. Now, it looks like this 2026 squad could be the best team that the Bengals have had since Chase got there. At least, that’s what he thinks.

“I would say, by far,” Chase told Albert Breer. “I know we went to the Super Bowl. We had a good run with those guys. This is another great group we have, and everybody around here knows it.”

To this point, the 2021 season is clearly the best season the Bengals have had in the 21st century. Even having won more regular season games in 2022, that 2021 run to the Super Bowl was remarkable.

Of course, now the goal for the Bengals is to finish the job this season. The AFC is wide open and Cincinnati has as good a chance to get back to the Super Bowl as anyone else. Still, nothing is given.

“I think the biggest thing is us knowing what it takes to get there,” Chase said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are veterans now on the team. They know what it takes to get there. A lot of guys have been good leaders, being disciplined, and with the young guys, letting them know what’s right and wrong. Honestly, I think the whole team is one unit.”

Ja’Marr Chase Sent a Message About Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

There is a good argument to be made that nobody is playing the quarterback position better than Joe Burrow of the Bengals right now. Ja’Marr Chase certainly thinks that, and he recently made it clear following the Madrid game, calling for him to win the MVP.

“I can’t answer that because I’ve been playing with him my whole life,” Chase said. “So it’s kind of hard for me to sit up here and say that, but I’ve been thinking, he should have been won the MVP. I said this when we went to the Super Bowl that year, and he didn’t get it that year. I mean, he’s up for it every year.”

Burrow has plenty of accolades as a quarterback. He’s been Comeback Player of the Year twice. Burrow has three Pro Bowls and in 2024 he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Still, he hasn’t managed to get an MVP just yet.

The Bengals have only played in eight games so far, or about half of the season. So, there is plenty of time for things to change, but Burrow has made a good case for himself so far.

Burrow is currently second in the NFL in passing yards. He’s first in touchdowns, though, having thrown 23 already. Only one other quarterback has 20 or more at this point.

Chase Made History in Win Over Falcons

It was a fun trip to Madrid for the Bengals, grabbing a 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was also a great trip for Chase, who made a bit of history in the win.

Geoff Hobson pointed the bit of history out. Chase had the most first half yards for a Bengals wide receiver since 1988.

“Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 142-yard first half, the best half by a Bengals receiver since 1988, and two more touchdowns from wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Bengals flipped the logistics of an overseas trip with their best start of the season as they eased to a 24-10 halftime lead just three days after landing here for two practices,” Geoff Hobson wrote.