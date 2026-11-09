Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Makes History After Win Over Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a win overseas against the Atlanta Falcons 34-17.

Among those who had a game was Ja’Marr Chase who recorded 142 yards in the first half. Chase’s impressive first half performance earned him a place in Bengals history.

“Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s 142-yard first half, the best half by a Bengals receiver since 1988, and two more touchdowns from wide receiver Tee Higgins , the Bengals flipped the logistics of an overseas trip with their best start of the season as they eased to a 24-10 halftime lead just three days after landing here for two practices,” Geoff Hobson wrote in a Cincinnati Bengals article .

“Chase, who finished with 155 yards on 10 catches, and Higgins, who scored his 50th career touchdown, knew right away that Burrow would spin one of his beauties.”

Cincy Looking Scary

It seems like the Cincinnati Bengals are tapping into their potential which had many people excited about them in the offseason.

This win against the Falcons marks Cincy’s 4th straight win and they are now tied for 1st place in the AFC North.

“It was one of my best performances,” Chase said in an ESPN article. “I just was getting good looks all day, honestly. I can say that. Joe was just believing in me on those one-on-one matchups and every time he got the opportunity, he was just feeding me.”

Joe Burrow Continues to Impress Many

Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, and 3 touchdowns on Sunday. Burrow was feeding off of the Madrid crowd and was in a rhythm all game long.

“I love playing in the stadium. It was a great atmosphere. I loved putting on a show for the people of Spain,” Burrow said.

“Joe is playing at unbelievably high level right now,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in the Bengals article. “Joe doesn’t force the ball; he takes the ball where it needs to go based on the looks. And even if sometimes they’re leaning into a guy or doubling a guy, he’s still going to give him an opportunity. And some of those opportunities came up big for us. So that’s just something we’re used to.”

Joe Burrow is currently leading the league in completion percentage. If he keeps up this level of play, he could find himself in the MVP conversation when the regular season is over.